Top 10 Ocean City Happy Hour Specials

The Best of Ocean City in an annual open voting contest where our readers choose the best the region has to offer in multiple categories. What follows is a list of the Top 10 Happy Hour Specials in Ocean City. These choices are the result of thousands of people voting in more than three dozen categories. If you would like to participate and maybe change the top ten, click here to vote. This list will be updated as necessary, so check back and vote often.
Current Tenth Place
The Longboard Cafe | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Located in the Town Center at 67th Street, Longboard Café is a surf-themed bistro featuring high quality food in a casual atmosphere. From gourmet burgers, innovative tacos, salads and sandwiches to full dinner entrees featuring fresh local fish
Current Ninth Place
Bad Monkey | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Bad Monkey Bar & Grill located at 58th street and Coastal Highway in the heart of Ocean City MD features breakfast, lunch and dinner. Eat in or carry out.
Current Eighth Place
Crab Bag | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Bustling outlet offering all-you-can-eat crabs & local favorites in a large, no-frills dining room.
Current Seventh Place
Coins Pub & Restaurant | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Current Sixth Place
Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Macky’s Bayside is a laid back, upbeat bar and grill serving up great food, drink, and service in a fabulous setting.
Current Fifth Place
Crabcake Factory USA | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
The Crabcake Factory is known for its World Famous Crabcakes, its Over the Top Breakfast and its Outrageous Bloody Marys. There are two locations, on 120th street in Ocean City, and on Rt 54 in Fenwick Island. Both are open year round,
Current Fourth Place
Mother’s Cantina | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Festive eatery & bar serving Tex-Mex fare including vegetarian choices, plus margaritas till late.
Current Third Place
M.R. Ducks | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Enduring dockside bar & grill serving seafood & pub fare, with live music on weekends, seasonally.
Current Second Place
Greene Turtle the original | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
The Original Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille: Fun for Everyone with a Game Room, Keno, Wifi, 50 Flat Screen & HD TVs, DJs with a Dance floor!! Burgers, Wings, Homemade Crab Cakes, Salads and MORE!
Current First Place
Coconut Beach Bar and Grill | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Coconuts is a popular Ocean City entertainment venue. In season, live entertainment by local musicians keeps the beachfront patio rockin’ as guests sip cocktails and dine amidst the cool ocean breezes.