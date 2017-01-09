Top 10 Ocean City Happy Hour Specials

The Best of Ocean City in an annual open voting contest where our readers choose the best the region has to offer in multiple categories. What follows is a list of the Top 10 Happy Hour Specials in Ocean City. These choices are the result of thousands of people voting in more than three dozen categories. If you would like to participate and maybe change the top ten, click here to vote. This list will be updated as necessary, so check back and vote often.

Current Tenth Place

The Longboard Cafe | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Located in the Town Center at 67th Street, Longboard Café is a surf-themed bistro featuring high quality food in a casual atmosphere. From gourmet burgers, innovative tacos, salads and sandwiches to full dinner entrees featuring fresh local fish

Current Ninth Place

Bad Monkey | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Bad Monkey Bar & Grill located at 58th street and Coastal Highway in the heart of Ocean City MD features breakfast, lunch and dinner. Eat in or carry out.

Current Eighth Place

Crab Bag | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Bustling outlet offering all-you-can-eat crabs & local favorites in a large, no-frills dining room.

Current Seventh Place

Current Sixth Place

Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Macky’s Bayside is a laid back, upbeat bar and grill serving up great food, drink, and service in a fabulous setting.

Current Fifth Place

Crabcake Factory USA | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com The Crabcake Factory is known for its World Famous Crabcakes, its Over the Top Breakfast and its Outrageous Bloody Marys. There are two locations, on 120th street in Ocean City, and on Rt 54 in Fenwick Island. Both are open year round,

Current Fourth Place

Mother’s Cantina | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Festive eatery & bar serving Tex-Mex fare including vegetarian choices, plus margaritas till late.

Current Third Place

M.R. Ducks | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Enduring dockside bar & grill serving seafood & pub fare, with live music on weekends, seasonally.

Current Second Place

Greene Turtle the original | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com The Original Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille: Fun for Everyone with a Game Room, Keno, Wifi, 50 Flat Screen & HD TVs, DJs with a Dance floor!! Burgers, Wings, Homemade Crab Cakes, Salads and MORE!

Current First Place