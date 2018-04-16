This Week in OC: 4/16 – 4/22

If you’re here, it might be because you saw #ThisWeekinOC on Facebook and clicked the link for more information. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the first video in this spring-and-summer-long series. I’ll be coming to you with updates in the form of a two-minute Facebook video every Monday and sharing all the Ocean City events and updates of note for the week.

(Mind the wind blown hair. I tried filming at the Inlet earlier, but it obviously didn’t work out!)

Here are the big events coming up for the week of 4/16 – 4/22:

Spring Restaurant Week — Come to Ocean City for Restaurant Week and have the opportunity to try new restaurants from fixed price menu options. They may offer a $10, $20, $30, or $40 fixed menu. Dining options range from the clean and simple to fine dining. A great time to try something new.

Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show — Peruse an inventory of fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, sterling silver jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry, beads, pearls, loose gemstones, minerals, crystals and fossils.

Walk MS — A 5K and 1-mile fundraiser to raise funding for research, programs and services for the 15,000 individuals living with MS in Maryland, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia.

Boardwalkin’ for Pets — The Worcester County Humane Society annual walk-a-thon on the Boardwalk. All proceeds benefit the Ocean City area’s no-kill pet shelter. Bring your pet for a fun day on the boards to help the animals or adopt a shelter dog for the day by making arrangements prior to the walk-a-thon. (And here’s the “Barkshore” Brewing Company event I mentioned, too.)

And a big event that’s coming up in Chincoteague next week:

Shore Craft Beer Fest: Chincoteague — Local craft beer tasting at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds, plus tons of vendors, food for sale, music, kid-friendly entertainment and plein air painting. Kids and pets welcome! Pay to taste the beer (and the cider, and the Hoop Tea), or just come to enjoy the rest of the festival free of charge.