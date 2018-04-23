3 Shares Share Share +1

If you’re here, it might be because you saw #ThisWeekinOC on Facebook and clicked the link for more information. This is the second video of our spring-and-summer-long series, where I’ll be coming to you with updates in the form of a two-minute Facebook video every Monday and sharing all the Ocean City events and updates of note for the week. Coming to you today from Ocean City’s beautiful Northside Park!

(Northside Park is beautiful in the spring, but if you have bad seasonal allergies like me, I don’t recommend going there in late April/early May.)

Top news stories

As mentioned in the video, here are a few of the bigger news stories in Ocean City from last week.

Ocean City’s Phillips Seafood To Go Mexican OCEAN CITY, MD. – A family favorite seafood restaurant on the Eastern Shore will soon be trading in its crab cakes and lobsters for quesadillas and tacos, and it’s left local residents stunned. Phillips Seafood House in Ocean City surprised hundreds of people on Wednesday after they announced they’ll be turning their beloved seafood restaurant into a Mexican Eatery.

Whale sighting!

Here are the big events coming up for the week of April 23 – 29:

Spring Restaurant Week — We’re now in the second and last week of Spring Restaurant Week (which is actually two weeks). Come to Ocean City for Restaurant Week and have the opportunity to try new restaurants from fixed price menu options. They may offer a $10, $20, $30, or $40 fixed menu. Dining options range from the clean and simple to fine dining. A great time to try something new.

Maryland International Kite Expo — Three fun-filled days of kite flying on the beautiful beaches of Ocean City. Take a walk down the Boardwalk and look up at the skies filled with colorful and spectacular kites. Throughout the festival, there will be exhibitions and demonstrations including stunt and power kite lessons, and free children’s games and activities. The festival will showcase some of the best kite flyers from around the world. Kites of all shapes and sizes will be on display including some massive character and theme based kites.

Ward World Championship Carving Competition — Carvers & visitors from around the world convene for the most prestigious competition of contemporary wildfowl art. Event includes judging, benefit auction, classes & seminars, demonstrations, children’s activities and exhibitor booths of artisans & art supplies. View world class bird carvings and sculptures, bid on world class art at the benefit auction. Shop at over 100 exhibitor booths, and enjoy an abundance of kids activities at the Kids Corner.

Island to Island Half-Marathon/5K — You decide, either a half marathon or 5K! Half Marathon runners start on the scenic Assateague Island and finish their 13.1 miles at the Ocean City Inlet overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and white sandy beaches. 5K runners run on the historic Ocean City Boardwalk, also finishing at the Inlet, along with the

Half Marathon runners.

And a big event that’s coming up in Chincoteague this Saturday:

Shore Craft Beer Fest: Chincoteague — Local craft beer tasting at the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds, plus tons of vendors, food for sale, music, kid-friendly entertainment and plein air painting. Kids and pets welcome! Pay to taste the beer (and the cider, and the Hoop Tea), or just come to enjoy the rest of the festival free of charge.