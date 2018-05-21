1 Shares +1 Share Email

It’s official: the start of the season is underway here in Ocean City. Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner. If you’re lucky enough to get a day off work, hopefully you’re also lucky enough to get to spend a long weekend full of sunshine and barbecues in OC.

Of course, as OceanCity.com contributing writer Emily said back in 2016, “while Memorial Day around here has become very much about the business because this is a tourist destination, people do still care about the reason it exists” (see the full story below). Let’s have some much-needed fun in the sun this weekend, while also taking the time to remember those who died while serving.

Memorial Day memories – OceanCity.com Memorial Day started after the civil war to recognize men and women who have died serving our country, though it did not become an official federal holiday until 1971 celebrated on the last Monday in May. While many Americans still go to the graves of those who have served, or to national memorial sites, plenty more celebrate Memorial Day as the start of summer.

Stories from last week

We answered a few of your most burning questions on Ocean City’s new median fence and pay-by-plate marking meters. We also shared the many, many activities Dunes Manor is offering this summer, then headed up to Bad Monkey for fresh-baked monkey bread and Hoop Tea cocktails.

In other news, there was “some weather” this past week. A lot of weather. WMDT covered the flooding in downtown Ocean City. Up on the Boardwalk, the Dispatch is closely following the suit between the Town of Ocean City and its street performers, where street performer plaintiffs are now seeking damages from the Town.

#ThisWeekinOC: Memorial Day Weekend

Canadian Air Force Snowbirds Air Show (May 23): The Canadian Air Force Snowbirds are coming to Ocean City on Wednesday, May 23, for a special air show. there will be a nine aircraft demonstration which will include close proximity formation passes and aerobatics bringing thrilling performances to the North American public. Serving as ambassadors of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Snowbirds demonstrate the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the CAF and they inspire the pursuit of excellence.

Brown Box Theatre presents: Broadway Jukebox (May 23): Each performance with the Brown Box Theatre is unique based on the selection of that evening’s audience. With almost 30 Broadway songs to choose from, each audience member will get to vote for their top three choices from a series of different musical theatre categories, including “The Golden Age,” “Contemporary Musicals,” “Disney on Broadway,” and more.

Spring Movie Night at Northside Park (May 25): Head to Northside Park with your beach chair to enjoy FREE movies. Previews begin at dusk, and the movie begins at 8.30pm. Concessions are for sale including drinks, popcorn, and candy. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the gym at Northside Park.

Beach Lights! (May 25 – Labor Day): As you stroll along the Boardwalk each night between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, enjoy the Beach Lights as they light up the beach in time to music, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rescues Rock the Runway (May 26): Pet Threadz invites you to a PET EXPO & FASHION SHOW, “Rescues Rock the Runway”. All funds raised from this event will go towards the homeless pets of Worcester County. Expo includes pet vendors, informational seminars, and the main event – A fashion show for you and your favorite pet.