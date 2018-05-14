If you live in the Ocean City region or are here visiting this week, you might not have gotten much sleep last night. Many of us, myself included, were awoken in the middle of the night (possibly early morning?) by some of the brightest flashes of lightning and loudest claps of thunder ever seen and heard this side of the Chesapeake Bay. Hopefully that’s not a sign of what’s to come this week, but judging by the forecast — cloudy, rainy and stormy every day but Tuesday — it just might be.

Oh well. Sometimes you gotta have a bad week to appreciate all the good ones, which are surely to come. Every week I share with you, via Facebook, what’s going on #ThisWeekinOC, so here is that video below.

Top news stories

Boardwalk buskers win case against the Town

05/10/2018 | Court Sides Again With Ocean City Street Performers; Registration Process Eliminated By Federal Judge | News Ocean City MD OCEAN CITY – A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the Town of Ocean City on the salient points of a civil suit filed in U.S. District Court by a group of Boardwalk street performers. For the fourth time in as many tries, the Town of Ocean City was not successful in defending street performer regulations after U.S.



Victim found below 53rd street building

Death investigation, victim found on street The Delaware State Police have arrested four suspects in connection with multiple crimes including thefts from vehicles.The suspects, 28-year-old Brian Davis, of Rehoboth Beach, 24-year-old Brittani N. Pate, of Dover, 27-year-old Richard Descano, of Hockessin and 24-year-old Zachary Huss, of Lewes, were connected to multiple crimes including thefts from motor vehicles in the Rehoboth Beach and Angola areas.

Some of our stories from last week…

Our local real estate blogger Joanna Laslo wrote about what it’s like being a local in Worcester County, and what you can expect upon becoming one. We took a ride on the famous Jolly Roger Ferris Wheel on the Pier, and then took a walk down Ocean City’s Motel Row.

Here’s our collection of Photo Friday pictures from last week, and here’s where you can submit photos of your own.

Cruisin’ Ocean City is coming up this weekend, and as I mentioned in the video, much of the Town will be designated a Special Event Zone, which means reduced speed limits and increased fines for violators. If you’re coming to town for Cruisin’ and looking for fun, free things to do on your down time…

Big events coming up in Ocean City May 14 – 20:

Cruisin’ Ocean City (May 17 – 20): Cruisin’ OC features over 3,400 hot rods, customs, classics, street machines, muscle cars and more. Live entertainment, celebrity guests, special attractions, boardwalk parades, manufacturers vendor midway and more. Admission. Don’t miss the FREE Boardwalk Parades on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. Also be sure to check out the Spring Cruisers in Berlin through the weekend.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (May 17): English singer- songwriter, guitarist, pianist and actor, Peter Noone of 1960s pop group Herman’s Hermits fame, will be entertaining us at the Performing Art Center on May 17th.

International Museum Day (May 18): The Ocean City Life Saving Museum will open its doors for FREE on May 18th, as part of International Museum Day. Enjoy all this gem of a museum has to offer including the Boardwalk of Yesterday, the Aquarium Room, and the story of the Life Saving Museum. Well worth a visit!