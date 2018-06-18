This Week in OC: June 18 – 24

There’s only three more days til the official start of summer, but the season seemed to really kick off this week in Ocean City with the 11th annual OC Air Show. The skies were clear, the temperatures were in the lower 80s and the ocean water wasn’t too cold for a mid-June day. Basically, it was the formula for a perfect Air Show weekend. Were you there?

Stories from last week

Our coverage around town last week included the grand opening of the newest addition to West Ocean City’s dining scene, Mad Fish Bar & Grill. One OceanCity.com reader made a list of her Top 5 Boardwalk Snacks, which anyone with a sweet tooth would most likely agree with, and our intern Carrie blogged about her six-year experience working for Smoker’s BBQ Pit.

In other news, Ocean City icon Boardwalk Elvis passed away last Saturday morning. He’ll be in our hearts, and in the archives of Ocean City legends, forever.

Boardwalk Elvis: Ocean City reacts to icon’s death CLOSE Norman Webb, also known as Boardwalk Elvis, died Saturday morning, according to family members. Since his death, there has been an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media. “RIP Norman J Webb aka ‘Boardwalk Elvis.’ You truly are a boardwalk Icon!” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan on his personal Facebook page Saturday.

#ThisWeekinOC

Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention (June 18 – 20) and the Fireman’s Parade (June 20): The convention is the annual conference for the State of Maryland Fire and Rescue Services, where exhibits, training opportunities, and seminars are available at the Ocean City Convention Center. Join the crowds who gather to watch the Annual Firemen’s Parade, starting at 1 p.m. on Baltimore Ave. from 15th St. to 32nd St. There will be a great display of different fire trucks, equipment, bands, and floats.

Free Movie on the Beach (June 20): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Wednesday movies are shown on the beach at the Carousel Hotel. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or cancelled. June 20 – Despicable Me 3 – Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

OC Car and Truck Show (June 23 – 24): The OC Car and Truck Show is a huge automotive event offering everything you need for cars and trucks. There really is something for everyone at this show, from tuners to exotics, from trick trucks to SUV’s, and from classics to super bikes. Interactive displays from top name companies along with vendors will provide you with all you could dream of for your ride. There will also be artists and special guests on the OC Car Show Stage.

Claypalooza (June 23 – 24): The Art League of Ocean City and the Clay Guild of the Eastern Shore are joining together for a weekend of free fun! This event includes artisan marketplace, demonstrations, kids’ activities, throw-down competition, and bowl-making sessions. You can also shop the Clay Guild’s artisan marketplace and buy handcrafted pottery made by members of the Clay Guild. Admission is free!

Believe in Tomorrow Fundraiser & Bathtub Races (June 23, Berlin, Md): Come to Berlin for the fun event! There will be music, food and games and fundraising to benefit Believe in Tomorrow’s Children’s House by the Sea. At 5 p.m., The Battle of the Bathtubs will take place. Watch businesses and sponsors compete in homemade rolling tubs for the Winner Take All Ducky Trophy.