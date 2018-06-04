This Week in OC: Finally June

Memorial Day is behind us and now we’ve got three months of summertime sunshine to look forward to. You know it’s “summer” (summer being in air quotes since it doesn’t officially start until June 21) when the beach and Boardwalk are packed on a Monday morning, and even Homer Gudelsky Park is populated by fishermen and sunbathers (see the video below).

Anyways, happy “summer,” and a happy Senior Week to all those who just graduated and are celebrating their newfound adulthood in Ocean City. Play It Safe, and whatever you do, stay away from that median fence.

Top 10 Activities for Senior Week in Ocean City, Maryland This article was originally published on 5/10/13 and was updated 4/11/18 –ed. Are you’re finished with high school and ready to kick off an amazing summer before heading to college in the fall? If you answered ‘yes’ to the previous question, Senior Week in Ocean City, Maryland is the answer you have been looking for.

As I mentioned in the video, the last two weeks have been mostly cloudy and gray. There were even a few days when the town was totally imbued in the misty haze of a cloud. Luckily, weird weather only makes for great photo-taking opportunities; here’s our beautiful beach surrounded by fog. We also stopped by the always-astounding Ocean Gallery to peruse some of the new artwork and hear the Batmobile rev its engine, and our Photo Friday submissions of the week can only be described as a page out of the family vacation album.

More recently, Saturday’s Mako Mania tourney saw a record-breaking catch with a shark weighing over 640 pounds, according to WMDT.

Shore Craft Beer Restaurant Week (all week long): Join Ocean City restaurants and bars as they celebrate local Craft Beer in the region. The week will be full of food and beer pairings and suggestions throughout the resort. Read more about it and see the participating restaurants here.

Play It Safe (til June 15): Free and fun events for high school graduates. This is a 29 year old statewide prevention project targeting high school graduates who celebrate their graduation in Ocean City, Maryland. The Project’s mission and message is to encourage responsible celebration fun, without the use of alcohol or other drugs.

Local businesses participating include Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain and Speedworld, and 48th Street Watersports. There is also Karaoke on the beach, beach volleyball, 3on3 basketball tournament at Northside Park and much more. Graduates can also ride all week on the bus for just $5.

Free Movie on the Beach (June 6): Back to the Future @ the Carousel Hotel.

Longboard Team Challenge (June 9): 16 teams of 5 compete on longboards on two surf areas, 36th-37th Street and 37th-38th Street. There will be give-aways and kids’ activities on the beach.

Sand Duels Beach Soccer Challenge (June 9): This is Ocean City’s premier soccer event – The Sand Duels Beach Soccer Tournament is the largest sand soccer event in Ocean City and is open to all traditional and non-traditional soccer teams – featuring Recreational and Competitive brackets.

Capt. Schoepf Lifeguard Relay (June 10): Beach relay honoring contributions of Capt. Schoepf and the sacrifices of all past and present Ocean City Beach Patrol.