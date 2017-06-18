Tips to Help Rental Property Owners Be More Successful in Ocean City Maryland.

The summer rental season is upon us here in Ocean City, Maryland. The time has come for rental property owners to prepare vacation properties for summer time guests. The following paragraphs contain some helpful hints for a successful and trouble free summer.

One of the more important chores to prepare your vacation property is a complete spring clean. Check mattress pads, pillows, pillow protectors, shower curtain liners, replace any worn or stained items and be sure all comforters are cleaned/dry cleaned. Turn all your breakers on and test your air conditioning system to be sure it is functioning properly. Change out the air filter each Spring and Fall. Make sure there is a broom, mop and vacuum in the property. Tenants will use them and it will help to keep your unit in good condition through the season. Using a canister type vacuum will more likely be used since replacement vacuum bags may not always be available.

Check for leaks or drips under sinks and behind water closets . Occasionally seals and washers dry out over the winter while not being used regularly, they often crack, and can cause major water damage if not noticed early on.

Check the window sills and door tracks. Dirt can accumulate in windows, screens and sliders over the winter. Dirt in slider tracks may cause the rollers on sliders to wear down, and make them difficult to open and close in the rental property. Lock any owners’ closets to protect private possessions. Leave notes for tenants explaining any unusual procedures necessary for easy operation in the property (I.e. If the TV works by a switch, or if instructions and password is required for Internet access). Check door locks to be sure they lock and unlock smoothly. Sometimes the salt air can cause the locks to stick, frequently a lubricating spray will take care of the problem. If there is a glass slider to a balcony make sure the lock does not automatically engage and therefore lock prospective tenants out on the balcony.

A sign in type guest book is a handy way of receiving feedback from your tenants. Use the first page to welcome guests and encourage them to use the remainder of the book for comments, suggestions or to memorialize their best vacation ever in beautiful Ocean City, Maryland!! Further it gives tenants a contact with that property and provides memories they may likely revisit in the future.

By making a rental property as user friendly as possible, and showing guests that their comfort is important, it will encourage guests to return year after year. Remember, repeat tenants feel a sense of belonging in properties where they have had a wonderful experience and they feel their needs were heard, and met, right here in Ocean City, Maryland!!