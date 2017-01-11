The 5 Best Crabcakes in Ocean City revealed
People are passionate about crabcakes, like, really passionate. Although there were lots of other restaurants in the running (pretty much every restaurant in town serves crab cakes) according to you, our readers, these are the best crabcakes in Ocean City. The Shark on the Harbor was running a very distant sixth and it isn’t unreasonable that they can catch up. Hell, nothing is unreasonable with so much time left to vote. The point is, though, that these are the best of the best and it is a pretty tight race. We do tally the write-in votes pretty closely so if you want to start a campaign for your favorite. That is, if you think the “real” best crabcakes didn’t make the list, there is still time to designate the best of the best. Click here to vote!
Current Fifth Place
Crab Alley Crab House, Lounge and Seafood Market | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Long-standing crab house offering regional specialties plus a seafood market & outdoor seating.
Current Fourth Place
Phillips Crab House | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Veteran regional chain serving signature crab cakes & other Maryland-style seafood in low-key digs.
Current Third Place
Coins Pub & Restaurant | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
American fare with lots of seafood is served at this casual tavern, with daily early-bird specials.
Current Second Place
Ocean City Fish Co | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
Ocean City Fish Company is the new home for Ocean City’s best crab cake. Now sourcing the freshest in available Boat to Table & Farm to Table ingredients, we believe in supporting our local fisherman, farmers and community while delivering an enjoya
Current First Place
Crabcake Factory USA | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com
The Crabcake Factory is known for its World Famous Crabcakes, its Over the Top Breakfast and its Outrageous Bloody Marys. There are two locations, on 120th street in Ocean City, and on Rt 54 in Fenwick Island. Both are open year round,