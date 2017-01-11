The 5 Best Crabcakes in Ocean City revealed

People are passionate about crabcakes, like, really passionate. Although there were lots of other restaurants in the running (pretty much every restaurant in town serves crab cakes) according to you, our readers, these are the best crabcakes in Ocean City. The Shark on the Harbor was running a very distant sixth and it isn’t unreasonable that they can catch up. Hell, nothing is unreasonable with so much time left to vote. The point is, though, that these are the best of the best and it is a pretty tight race. We do tally the write-in votes pretty closely so if you want to start a campaign for your favorite. That is, if you think the “real” best crabcakes didn’t make the list, there is still time to designate the best of the best. Click here to vote!

Current Fifth Place

Crab Alley Crab House, Lounge and Seafood Market | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Long-standing crab house offering regional specialties plus a seafood market & outdoor seating.

Current Fourth Place

Phillips Crab House | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Veteran regional chain serving signature crab cakes & other Maryland-style seafood in low-key digs.

Current Third Place

Coins Pub & Restaurant | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com American fare with lots of seafood is served at this casual tavern, with daily early-bird specials.

Current Second Place

Ocean City Fish Co | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Ocean City Fish Company is the new home for Ocean City’s best crab cake. Now sourcing the freshest in available Boat to Table & Farm to Table ingredients, we believe in supporting our local fisherman, farmers and community while delivering an enjoya

Current First Place