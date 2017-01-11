The 5 Best Crabcakes in Ocean City revealed

Tony Russo
5 hours ago
People are passionate about crabcakes, like, really passionate. Although there were lots of other restaurants in the running (pretty much every restaurant in town serves crab cakes) according to you, our readers, these are the best crabcakes in Ocean City. The Shark on the Harbor was running a very distant sixth and it isn’t unreasonable that they can catch up. Hell, nothing is unreasonable with so much time left to vote. The point is, though, that these are the best of the best and it is a pretty tight race. We do tally the write-in votes pretty closely so if you want to start a campaign for your favorite. That is, if you think the “real” best crabcakes didn’t make the list, there is still time to designate the best of the best. Click here to vote!

Current Fifth Place

Crab Alley Crab House, Lounge and Seafood Market | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com

Long-standing crab house offering regional specialties plus a seafood market & outdoor seating.

Current Fourth Place

Phillips Crab House | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com

Veteran regional chain serving signature crab cakes & other Maryland-style seafood in low-key digs.

Current Third Place

Coins Pub & Restaurant | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com

American fare with lots of seafood is served at this casual tavern, with daily early-bird specials.

Disagree? Click here to vote!

Current Second Place

Ocean City Fish Co | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com

Ocean City Fish Company is the new home for Ocean City’s best crab cake. Now sourcing the freshest in available Boat to Table & Farm to Table ingredients, we believe in supporting our local fisherman, farmers and community while delivering an enjoya

Current First Place

Crabcake Factory USA | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com

The Crabcake Factory is known for its World Famous Crabcakes, its Over the Top Breakfast and its Outrageous Bloody Marys. There are two locations, on 120th street in Ocean City, and on Rt 54 in Fenwick Island. Both are open year round,

