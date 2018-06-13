Take the bus to the OC Air Show

1 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, Maryland – (June 13, 2018): The Town of Ocean City is reminding visitors that there will be heavy traffic and delays coinciding with the Air Show weekend, June 16 – 17, 2018. Traffic congestion is expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to north of 33rd Street each day from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

One way to avoid maneuvering through traffic is to take advantage of Ocean City’s municipal bus system. Buses leave every few minutes from the Park and Ride Lot on Route 50 and the Tanger Outlets across the street, both in West Ocean City.

Regular bus service on Coastal Highway starting at 144th Street at the Ocean City Northside Transit Station will be leaving southbound every ten minutes or less. Buses may be boarded at any stop, located every other block between the 144th Street Station and 17th Street where the Air Show can be accessed.

“This is the absolute best way to avoid traffic and parking issues,” said Ocean City Transit Manager Mark Rickards. “Leave your home, condo or hotel and board the bus with $3 dollar per person all day pass. Buses run 24-7 with no worries about missing the last one. Drivers are there to help as well. Just look for the blue barrels and the Beach Bus sign on both sides of Coastal Highway.”

Make your life even easier when leaving the Air Show: Head back to 17th Street for the Park and Ride buses that will take you back to your personal transportation at the Park and Ride Lot on Route 50. Police Officers will be available to direct buses out in the traffic. Buses and bikes have dedicated travel lanes of coastal highway from 15th Street to the 144th Street Station. Bus stops along Coastal Highway will also be available for your trip back to the north Ocean City and mid-town areas.

Special ticket agents will be available at the Park and Ride Lot on the 16th and 17th to allow for easy and quick access to the buses. Restrooms are available. If boarding a bus to buy an all-day pass, one must have exact change to purchase a pass. Remember to have your pass/ticket ready to go when boarding the bus to speed boarding and get everyone back to where they want to go.

Finally, remember to Raise Your Hand to Ride the Tram. The Boardwalk Trams will continue to operate except at the full height of the air show given crowd levels on the Boardwalk. Trams will operate from the 27th Street Station on the Boardwalk to the First Street Station near the Inlet. The tram stops upon request.

“Our goal is for everyone to have a safe and fun Air Show and Father’s Day Weekend,” said Rickards. “And don’t forget your bus ticket!”