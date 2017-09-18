0 Shares Share Share +1

Only a few restaurants in Ocean City have perfected the art of the sweet potato fry. The following restaurants have perfected their recipes over time and now make a killer side dish that put run-of-the-mill French fries to shame. Try ’em for yourself and let us know who makes the best sweet potato fry in Ocean City.

The Globe Theater and Restaurant is located in downtown historic Berlin. This gem, located about 5 miles from Ocean City, offers fantastic food and drinks in the dining room and at the Coppertop Bar in addition to live music, local art and a hundred-year-old atmosphere. You can find the sweet potato fries on the appetizer menu. Get a whole basket for $5, and add a side of house made cheddar sauce or gravy to your basket of hand cut sweet potato fries for only $1.50.

Long, salty and served with ketchup or honey mustard–that’s how the Turtle does their sweet potato fries. The Greene Turtle and their fries have been an Ocean City staple since 1976, when the now-famous chain’s first restaurant open, and today they continue to serve up deliciousness at their original location on 116th street and in West OC.

The Shark on the Harbor is located on the commercial fishing harbor in West Ocean City. The Shark offers a contemporary approach to American cuisine with Eastern Shore and southern influences, and they proudly feature local seafood purchased right from our docks in addition to locally grown, organic produce. Find the locally grown sweet potato fries on their “Lighter Fare” menu available at the bar. Your fries will be thinly sliced and served with ketchup.

In addition to mouthwatering fries, this casual pub makes excellent brisket sandwiches, ribs, BBQ and lots of sides. Get your BBQ straight from the grill between 11 and 2 a.m. daily. The sweet potato fries can be found on the menu classified under “sides,” and for only $3, you’ll get a basket of wedge fries sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Happy hour starts at 1 and continues to 5 p.m. Beers are served in mason jars and will perfectly complement the BBQ, homemade favorites and array of side dishes.

This Baltimore burger joint has made its way to Ocean City, and so have its delicious sweet potato fries. Enjoy a classic cheeseburger or something more eccentric–bison burger, anyone?–after your appetizer, which could be anything from wings to fried pickles to alligator bites (that’s real, fried, house ground alligator). Just don’t forget your side of salty orange fries.

If you’re in the mood for a casual dinner or take out and crave an inexpensive side of sweet potato fries to go with it, Rippons is the way to go. For an extra $3.99, your crab cake, coconut shrimp or colossal clam strip can be accompanied by their delicious, fried side. Because what goes together better than sweet potatoes and seafood?

This page was updated on 9/19/17.