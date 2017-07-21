Owls and ice cream at Sundaes in the Park

Owls and ice cream at Sundaes in the Park

Kristin
4 hours ago
Share
Share
+1

The Town of Ocean City hosts Sundaes in the Park almost every Sunday evening in the summer from 7 to 9 p.m. There’s live music, ice cream sundaes (of course) and sometimes a few surprises, too. This past Sunday, July 16, not only did I watch the sunset over the Assawoman Bay with a sundae in hand, but I also met a few scaly and feathered Delmarva natives.

Northside Park
As soon as you get close to the park, you can hear the music playing. At the right time of day, the trees cast a beautiful reflection over the water. That’s when you know you’re in the right place.
Barn owl
As I soon found out, the Maryland Park Service from Assateague State Park had a tent near the stage on this particular Sunday, where they showcased a variety of animals that live near the Shore.
Barn owl
The owls, like this barn owl, were a hit among the crowd.
Red-tailed hawks
Two red-tailed hawks perched under the tent, eyeing their onlookers.
Screech owls
These two–tiny, wide-eyed screech owls were a fan favorite. 
Box turtle
One curious kid got up close and personal with the Eastern box turtle. “What’s his name?” he asked the ranger. She replied, “We don’t give the animals names because they’re wild.”
Snake
Others preferred to watch from afar. A snake slithered around its cage, right next to some of the items for sale, like those big, scaly talon gloves.
Uprizing
Okay, that’s all for the animals. Now back to the normal Sundaes in the Park stuff. The band playing this Sunday was Uprizing, an R&B/funk outfit from the Chesapeake Bay region.
Sundaes in the Park crowd
Uprizing drew quite a crowd. Then again, weather-permitting, Sundaes always have a sizable turnout.
Ice cream topping station
And then there’s the ice cream,  of course. Two tables with toppings like sprinkles, nuts and cherries. 
Ice cream
One scoop is $3.25, two scoops for $4. Not a bad deal for ice cream, music and a beautiful evening.
Colored sand
There was also a sand art table, where you can create a cute memento by filling a clear bottle with any arrangement of colored sand.
Sunset
All in all, not a bad afternoon. We seemed to have come on the right day–after all, what’s better than ice cream, tiny animals and a summer sunset?
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment