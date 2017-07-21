The Town of Ocean City hosts Sundaes in the Park almost every Sunday evening in the summer from 7 to 9 p.m. There’s live music, ice cream sundaes (of course) and sometimes a few surprises, too. This past Sunday, July 16, not only did I watch the sunset over the Assawoman Bay with a sundae in hand, but I also met a few scaly and feathered Delmarva natives.