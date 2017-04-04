Still Time to Nominate Your Favorite Greenies for Worcester Green Awards

7 Shares Share Share +1

There is still time to nominate your favorite greenies and let everyone in the community know what a terrific job they are doing to preserve natural resources and protect the environment.

Now through Monday, April 10, Worcester County Tourism invites you to nominate a community leader, business, lodging, restaurant, or teacher for the 6th annual Worcester Green Awards for their contributions to promoting environmentally friendly practices, strategies, and products. This year’s award winners will be recognized during the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association dinner meeting on April 20 in Ocean City.

Nominations are being accepted in the following five categories: Community Leader- Business Person or Organization for a long-term contribution to the environment; a Business for making a positive ecological footprint in areas like storm water, recycling, sedimentation and erosion controls, construction debris reuse, and energy innovation; a Lodging that has implemented practices like recycling, use of organic cleaning supplies, reduction of water consumption and use of alternative energy sources; a Restaurant that strives to buy local, recycle, reduce waste and energy consumption and involve staff and community in their program; and a Teacher who has demonstrated leadership in teaching others about the environment.

Applicants will be judged on their overall level of commitment, measurable environmental benefits or progress, cost savings, and customer outreach and engagement. To qualify, applicants must reside or operate businesses in Worcester County.

Worcester Green is sponsored by Worcester County Tourism, Comcast Spotlight, OceanCity.com, OC Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, and Maryland Green Travel. The purpose of the program is to encourage Worcester County businesses and community leaders to engage in environmentally-sustainable practices, learn more about such practices, and grow their businesses at the same time.

Learn more about the Worcester Green Awards at www.visitworcester.org.