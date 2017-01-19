Stansells give $250,000 to Coastal Hospice to complete new center

Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care is nearing the finish line in creating Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, a new hospice residence and outreach center.

On Nov. 11, 2016, Macky and Pam Stansell donated $250,000 towards the Coastal Hospice at the Ocean capital campaign. Their donation brought the total raised to $4.68 million with a goal of $5 million.

On Dec. 30, 2016, the nonprofit Coastal Hospice purchased The Point Clubhouse in Ocean Pines — the building that will become Coastal Hospice at the Ocean — from the Farmers Bank of Willards.

The new residence will be a safe place to live for hospice patients who cannot manage alone and lack an able caregiver at home. The facility will also be a base for the home hospice team that serves the area and for outreach programs currently provided by Coastal Hospice, such as grief support and palliative care.

The Stansells, who have been generous supporters of the project since its conception, said they made their contribution with the hope that others in the community will follow suit.

“I challenge my peers to step forward and help us make this vital project a reality,” Macky Stansell, a member of the project’s capital campaign committee, said. “Coastal Hospice at the Ocean will benefit everyone in the Lower Shore community, especially those at the most vulnerable time of life.”

Farmers Bank of Willards President Chris Davis said his board is delighted to see the building put to a use that will benefit the community.

“We all are hospice supporters,” Davis said. “We couldn’t be happier to see this property become the home of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean.”

“The outpouring of generosity from our entire community has been wonderful,” Coastal Hospice President Alane Capen said. “This could not have happened without the support of people like the Stansells and the Farmers Bank. And I can’t imagine a more beautiful setting for our hospice residence.”

The waterfront Point Clubhouse — abandoned by the original developer who left a completed shell and a raw interior — has been the property of the Farmers Bank for five years. Coastal Hospice will be upgrading both the exterior and interior of the building to comply with state-of-the-art hospice standards.

Patient rooms will be designed to have the comfort and feel of home, and most will have a waterfront view of the Isle of Wight Bay and the Ocean City skyline. When completed, the building will also include a meditation garden, family gathering rooms, water view decks and community areas.

The Becker Morgan Group and Hospice Design Resources are the architects for the project, and Whiting Turner is the construction manager.

Construction to make the abandoned clubhouse into a safe hospice home is expected to begin in spring 2017 with occupancy within a year.