The Ocean City Experience: St. Patrick’s Day

Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities may be over, but only until next year — and if there’s one thing you can count on in OC, it’s the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival that have marked the start of the town’s “on”-season since 1980.

Coming down to town for the weekend parade has been a tradition in my family for over two decades. Now that I live here, the weekend itinerary is a little different, but much of it remains the same: We meet up at whatever hotel they’re staying at (my parents have a few favorites but they’re not loyal to one particular hotel, which means I’m starting to become a connoisseur of hotel hot tubs). We go out for breakfast somewhere we can see the parade out the window, just in case we’re running a little late (that happens often). We find a nice viewing spot along the street (we don’t really need to stake out a spot now that my sisters and I aren’t little kids anymore, but having a front-row view is pertinent if you’re a little kid looking to fill a bag up with chocolate and beads). Then we hit the hotel pool before going out for a few drinks.

If you’ve been hitting the various Ocean City parades and festivals for decades the way my family has, you’re probably an old pro at navigating the streets, the restaurants and the bars on such busy weekends. There’s a good chance that your weekend/parade-day itinerary is as tried and true as ours is.

But regardless, because we had such a great day on Saturday, aka St. Patrick’s Day, I’d just like to share a few steps that we’ve taken year after year to ensure our St. Pat’s weekend is a success. See below for pictures from the Delmarva Irish-American Club’s 39th St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and for the 2018 list of winners.

2018 winners

Best Marching Unit: Sussex Central High School Marching Band

Honorable Mention: New York City Fire Department Retired Lt. Joseph DiMartino

Best Commercial Float: Barn 34

Honorable Mention: Delaware Elevator

Best Non-Commercial Float: The Frat Boys

Honorable Mention: Relay for Life of Northern Worcester County

Best Motorized Unit: Jolly Roger Parks

Honorable Mention: Watermen and Waterwomen

Best Adult Group: Barefoot Beach Bride

Honorable Mention: Gerald and Esther Lupton

Best Youth Group: Float of Hope

Honorable Mention: K-Coast Surf Shop

Special Committee Award: Ocean98/Seacrets/Seacrets Distilling Company

Judges’ Choice Award: Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Best Overall: Believe in Tomorrow National Children’s Foundation