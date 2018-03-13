102 Shares Share Share +1

St. Patrick’s Day is a big holiday in Ocean City. One might even say it’s the first major celebration of the year, second only to New Year’s, if that. There’s always a slew of local businesses that open their doors for the season on March 17, and those that are open year-round celebrate by breaking out the Smithwick’s and the shamrock decor.

Here are some of our favorite specials and shindigs happening in and around Ocean City this St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll be updating this page with more information as we get it, so check back soon for even more fun St. Patrick’s Day stuff.

Start your holiday crawl at Harpoon Hanna’s on Fenwick Island, where they’ll be serving a traditional Irish meal of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes for $9.99 in the bar area.

Seafood Restaurant Fenwick Island DE Ocean City MD Harpoon Hanna’s Come sit outdoors and on the water at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island DE right near Ocean City MD on the waterfront. On your next vacation or stop at the Eastern Shore, stay until sunset and enjoy our nightlife and live entertainment

I’ve already written a bit on Shenanigans’ famous St. Patrick’s Day happenings, but here’s an abbreviated schedule for the weekend. A special holiday menu featuring corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and other Irish favorites will be available all four days.

Thursday: Emerald Society Fundraiser featuring James Gallagher & Off the Boat. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Friday: St. Patrick’s Day pregame party with James Gallagher & Off the Boat. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Saturday: St. Patrick’s Day! Doors open at 9 a.m., Boardwalk 5k run starts at 9 a.m. Music by Patrick McAllorum, James Gallagher & Off the Boat, the Chesapeake Caledonia Pipe Band and the Ocean City Pipe Band.

Sunday: Recovery Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m., Bloody Marys and munchies all day.

St. Patrick’s Photos from Shenanigans Irish Pub Ocean City MD See photos of St. Patrick’s Day fun at Shenanigans Irish Pub Ocean City MD where the St. Patrick’s fun is every day at this Irish Bar in OCMD.

The Skye Bar will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party that starts at 11 a.m. (Click on the picture for more details.)

Evolution Craft Brewing

Head over to Evo’s brewery in Salisbury on the 17th to enjoy Reuben flatbreads, lamb stew, $5 Rise Up Stouts and $1 oysters.

…Or trek on over to 3rd Wave in Delmar, where they’ll be offering $3 porters, stouts and Check Ya Bro IPAs.

Stocking up on the most essential of party supplies? Pitt Stop in Berlin is offering all Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp beers at 10% off throughout the entire month of March. And from March 14 – 20, all Irish whiskey is 10% off as well.