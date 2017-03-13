St. Patrick’s Day Parade Winners Announced

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Winners Announced

OCEAN CITY, MD – (March 13, 2017):  Coastal Highway was glowing in green on Saturday, at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival hosted by the Delmarva Irish-American Club. Judges reviewed the participating units and presented awards in several categories. The winners are as follows

 

·         Best Marching Unit: Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea

o   Honorable Mention: Surfrider Foundation

 

·         Best Commercial Float: Mann Properties

o   Honorable Mention: Belly Busters Seafood and Deli

 

·         Best Non-Commercial Float: Relay for Life of Northern Worcester County

o   Honorable Mention: Ocean City Downtown Association

 

·         Best Motorized Unit: Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center

o   Honorable Mention: Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce

·         Best Adult Group: The Frat Boys

o   Honorable Mention: Matteo’s Salsa Loco

·         Best Youth Group: Sussex Central High School Marching Band

o   Honorable Mention: Paula’s School of Baton

 ·         Special Committee Award: Ocean City Surf Club

·         Judges’ Choice Award: Float of Hope

·         Best Overall: Seacrets/Ocean 98/Seacrets Distillery

·         Baskets of Cheer Winners: Charity Dudley, Selbyville, DE, Mary Matthes, Frankford, DE, Dawn Bowen, Leonardtown, MD

