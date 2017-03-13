St. Patrick’s Day Parade Winners Announced

OCEAN CITY, MD – (March 13, 2017): Coastal Highway was glowing in green on Saturday, at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival hosted by the Delmarva Irish-American Club. Judges reviewed the participating units and presented awards in several categories. The winners are as follows

· Best Marching Unit: Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea

o Honorable Mention: Surfrider Foundation

· Best Commercial Float: Mann Properties

o Honorable Mention: Belly Busters Seafood and Deli

· Best Non-Commercial Float: Relay for Life of Northern Worcester County

o Honorable Mention: Ocean City Downtown Association

· Best Motorized Unit: Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center

o Honorable Mention: Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce

· Best Adult Group: The Frat Boys

o Honorable Mention: Matteo’s Salsa Loco

· Best Youth Group: Sussex Central High School Marching Band

o Honorable Mention: Paula’s School of Baton

· Special Committee Award: Ocean City Surf Club

· Judges’ Choice Award: Float of Hope

· Best Overall: Seacrets/Ocean 98/Seacrets Distillery

· Baskets of Cheer Winners: Charity Dudley, Selbyville, DE, Mary Matthes, Frankford, DE, Dawn Bowen, Leonardtown, MD