St. Patrick’s Day Parade Winners Announced
OCEAN CITY, MD – (March 13, 2017): Coastal Highway was glowing in green on Saturday, at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival hosted by the Delmarva Irish-American Club. Judges reviewed the participating units and presented awards in several categories. The winners are as follows
· Best Marching Unit: Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea
o Honorable Mention: Surfrider Foundation
· Best Commercial Float: Mann Properties
o Honorable Mention: Belly Busters Seafood and Deli
· Best Non-Commercial Float: Relay for Life of Northern Worcester County
o Honorable Mention: Ocean City Downtown Association
· Best Motorized Unit: Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center
o Honorable Mention: Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce
· Best Adult Group: The Frat Boys
o Honorable Mention: Matteo’s Salsa Loco
· Best Youth Group: Sussex Central High School Marching Band
o Honorable Mention: Paula’s School of Baton
· Special Committee Award: Ocean City Surf Club
· Judges’ Choice Award: Float of Hope
· Best Overall: Seacrets/Ocean 98/Seacrets Distillery
· Baskets of Cheer Winners: Charity Dudley, Selbyville, DE, Mary Matthes, Frankford, DE, Dawn Bowen, Leonardtown, MD