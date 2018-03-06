-
The Best of the Best of OC: Behind the scenes at the spring OCHMRA trade show
We’re getting ready for your vacation, again. Now that it’s March, it’s about time for all the local businesses, from restaurants and breweries to hoteliers to amusement parks, to put their noses to the grindstone and get ready for the impending summer season.
The two-day Convention Center event allows businesses from near and far to promote their newest and best products. Restaurants set out their best sample-sized fare. All kinds of manufacturers put their items on display. The exhibition room with the breweries was a hit, as always (most people floated from one brewery booth to the next before finally stopping at Burley Oak, who brought in couches and turned their display into the ultimate trade show hangout). And we learned what to expect from local businesses in the next few months.
Here’s some of what we saw; what would you like to see next in OC?