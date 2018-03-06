The Best of the Best of OC: Behind the scenes at the spring OCHMRA trade show

The Best of the Best of OC: Behind the scenes at the spring OCHMRA trade show

Kristin
4 hours ago
Share
Share
+1

We’re getting ready for your vacation, again. Now that it’s March, it’s about time for all the local businesses, from restaurants and breweries to hoteliers to amusement parks, to put their noses to the grindstone and get ready for the impending summer season.

The two-day Convention Center event allows businesses from near and far to promote their newest and best products. Restaurants set out their best sample-sized fare. All kinds of manufacturers put their items on display. The exhibition room with the breweries was a hit, as always (most people floated from one brewery booth to the next before finally stopping at Burley Oak, who brought in couches and turned their display into the ultimate trade show hangout). And we learned what to expect from local businesses in the next few months. 

Here’s some of what we saw; what would you like to see next in OC? 

First off, hey! It’s us! Our new sales rep Tracy and Ann man the OceanCity.com and Shore Craft Beer table. We’re an online destination guide, but you probably know that by now. Thanks for being here. 
Big Oyster
Some breweries tested out their newest brews, like Big Oyster’s Isabelle sour ale. For those who like a sour brew, this one is delicious.
Jolly Roger HMRA
Many of you have been asking, and we’ve received confirmation that the Jolly Roger ferris wheel on the pier will be back in business soon. It’s been down for repairs, but certainly not gone forever. Just like this guy’s been sleeping for a few months but will be revived as the seasons starts up.
Hoop Tea
Summer is Hoop Tea season in Ocean City. They provided samples at the show and at a number of trade show after parties (because the trade show is big enough in OC to warrant after parties).
Dave Messick
Dave Messick of Worcester County’s Beach & Beyond showed off some of his photography that was on display at the Ocean City Center for the Arts last month. (Vacation pro-tip: to view the beauty of the Eastern Shore from local perspectives and beyond, always stop by the Art League and take a walk around the galleries while you’re in town.)
Plak That
The Plak That guys were out displaying their printed works and handing out wooden Ocean City ornaments. It’s a cool place to get your cool photos printed on wood (in fact, that’s where we’ll be getting our awards made for the Ocean City Film Festival, for that beachy Ocean City feel).
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment