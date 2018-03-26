Spring Cleanup & Yard Sale Set for April 7-8

26 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, Maryland – (March 26, 2018): Spring has sprung in Ocean City, and as the town gets ready for warmer weather and the bustling summer season, residents can once again take advantage of Ocean City’s Spring Clean Up! This annual occurrence allows residential property owners to do their spring-cleaning by offering free residential bulk pick-up on Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8.

Ocean City’s bulk pick-up service offers a convenient way for residents to get rid of large household items, such as furniture, appliances, bicycles, carpet, etc., which cannot normally be loaded into a standard refuse truck. Yard debris and shrubs are also permitted, however; the maximum diameter of tree limbs accepted is three inches. Further, this effort does NOT include the pick-up of full size trees or the pick-up of large demolition/remodeling projects.

To participate, residents can place items curbside (staff does not go on private property to remove items) on Friday, April 6 for Saturday April 7 pick-up from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 8 pick-up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Town is providing bulk pick-up free of charge during this period. At other times, cost for bulk pick-up is $20 per pick-up of one item, $30 for up to three items and $5 for each additional item. There will also be an amnesty program to collect fireworks, old ammunition and old weapons that residents may have in their household and need to be removed.

The Spring Clean-up service is provided for residents only, as commercial properties are not included in the Spring Cleanup effort. For more information, call the Town of Ocean City’s solid waste division at 410-524-0318.

Also, as part of the Spring Clean Up, Ocean City’s annual Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, April 7, from 7a.m. until noon at Northside Park. The yard sale will be held on the parking lot at Northside Park on 125th Street in front of the Community Center. Vendor spots will be available for Ocean City residents and property owners only. Space is limited, so please apply in advance. To register, stop by the Ocean City Department of Recreation and Parks Northside Park Community Center, 200 125th Street. For more information about the Community Yard Sale, call 410-250-0125.