Special Event Zone on Coastal Highway Tuesday, May 15

OCEAN CITY, MD — (May 8, 2018): From Tuesday, May 15 to Sunday, May 20, Ocean City’s Coastal Highway and Philadelphia Avenue will be designated as a Special Event Zone for the four-day Cruisin’ Ocean City event (taking place May 17 – 20). Speeds will be reduced and fines will be increased in the Special Event Zone.

Governor Larry Hogan signed the Special Event Zone bill into law in April. The law allows the State Highway Administration, at the request of a local authority, to designate areas on Worcester County’s state highways as a special event zone, and reduce established speed limits in the zone.

It also allows a local authority, such as Town of Ocean City officials, to designate a city-owned road as a special event zone. Fines for violators will be increased in special event zones.

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected in Ocean City for the event and citizens should expect to see a large police presence. Officers from allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD), including the Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Officers will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws. Additionally, pedestrians are urged to Walk Smart!and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.