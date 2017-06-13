Town Advises to Expect Closures & Heavy Traffic During Air Show

176 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, Maryland – (June 13, 2017): As the 10th Annual Ocean City Air Show approaches, the Town of Ocean City is reminding residents and visitors to expect closures and traffic delays. Streets located near show center will close to public vehicular traffic on Thursday evening, June 15, at 6 p.m. Streets scheduled for closure include:

12th Street northward through 20th Street

15th Street through 18th Street will completely close from Baltimore Avenue eastward to the Boardwalk

12th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, 19th Street and 20th Street will be partial closures of varying length from the Boardwalk westward.

Non-airshow-permitted vehicles parked within these areas during the active closure will be towed at the owner’s expense. In addition, the Boardwalk Playground will be closed to accommodate Ocean City’s mobile operations center, OC1.

The Ocean City Police Department has also reminded visitors and residents to expect heavy traffic, specifically in the downtown area from Route 50 Bridge to 33rd Street each day from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to use the “Beach Bus” which will have busses shuttle guests from the Park and Ride from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The shuttle will transport guests from the Park and Ride to 17th Street.