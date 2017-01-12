Snow photos and other seasons too!

Snow photos and other seasons too!

Tony Russo
5 hours ago
Share
Share
+1

We had lots of great photos submitted this week. Some were of the recent storm, others were from the fall all capture the special something that makes Ocean City such a pleasure to visit and remember. As always, we welcome your photos and encourage you to send along descriptive captions and large photos that really capture the scene you’re trying to convey. You can submit your photos here.
As you can see, people often submit more than one, which is fine by us. We’re run as many as we can by one photographer and we’re happy to add your name so you get credit for your work.

Cool blending of the snow and the sand in this photo by Shantel Mitchell Breen

Ocean City snowstorm
Taken by Shantel Mitchell Breen January 7, 2017 a stroll on the beach during snow storm

Ocean City beach
Beach, Metal Detector out on a COLD day…taken from 53rd St., 12/30/2016. Diane Godish
Ocean City Hotels
Taken from beach at 53rd St., looking downtown, 12/30/16. Beach. Diane Godish.

Make plans to for a winter weekend getaway now
OCean City
Before the end of the year the beach was very peaceful.
Beach, 53rd St., 12/30/2016. Diane Godish.

Assateague
Assateague Island is one of the favorite Ocean City day trip destinations.
Assateague, 10/23/2016. Diane Godish

Back in October the skies weren’t much bluer than they are today in Ocean City.
Seagulls on the Beach, 10/24/2016. Diane Godish.
This submitted photo is an alternate take on the fishing pier from last year.
Sunrise at the Inlet Beach, 10/23/2016 by Diane Godish.

Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment