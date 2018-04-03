Show your Berlin pride: Take Pride in Berlin Week April 21 – 28

Take Pride in Berlin Week 2018 takes place April 21 – 28 and will kick off with Berlin Clean-Up Day on the 21st.

For over a decade, volunteers have dedicated several hours of a Saturday in April to give Berlin’s parks and neighborhoods a spring cleaning. This is a fantastic opportunity for students to earn service hours, and groups and teams will be needed to help with planting, weeding, raking, mulching and whatever else needs attention in the community.

The main cleanup areas are Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli St., Henry Park on Flower St. and Berlin Falls Park on Old Ocean City Blvd. Cleanup of Hudson Branch will also be needed, although that area will not be for children. Volunteers can sign up at any of the parks at 8:30 a.m. the day of cleanup, and Hudson Branch sign-up will be at Henry Park. Some supplies will be available for use, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if possible; rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows are always needed. Heavy clothes and boots are recommended.

Trash pickup will be available; items for pickup will need to be placed in one location at the clean-up area. The Town must be contacted so that crews are aware of the need. To register a location or to notify the Town of a pickup location, email Mary Bohlen at mbohlen@berlinmd.gov or call 410-641-4314. Lunch on Clean-Up Day will be provided by SonRise Church.

That Saturday, there will also be a celebration of the Berlin Seahawks, the 2017 National Champion Pop Warner Football Team. Join the coaches, the players and their families at Henry Park, and enjoy the music provided by Power 101.7.

Nominate Berlin to receive a $20K grant for a local park this Earth Month

Get Berlin nominated for the Meet Me at the Park Earth Month campaign! If the Town gets the most nominations, one of its parks will receive a $20,000 grant for improvements.

Those who nominate Berlin will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a GoPro Prize Pack. The town with the most nominations at the end of April will receive the funding.