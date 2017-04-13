Reserve Your Spot Now for Art Weekend 2017!

45 Shares Share Share +1

Art Weekend takes place at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street bayside in Ocean City, MD.

Saturday & Sunday, April 22 – 23, 10am – noon and 1 – 3pm.

2 days and 4 unique art classes for a flat fee of $100. For adults and teens 13+. No art experience is necessary!

Be inspired by our talented art instructors and create four unique and beautiful works of art for only $100. Create a painting in watercolors, paint beach scenes in acrylics, get your hands into clay making garden houses, and work with paint on glass. You’ll be guided every step of the way by our professional instructors who are working artists themselves. On Saturday, artist Geri Gaskill will be painting watercolor owls. All materials are provided. Lunch options available. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!

To reserve your spot, call 410-524-9433 or visit www.artleagueofoceancity.org