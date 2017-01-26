Remember Ocean City whenever you want

Tony Russo
5 hours ago
This week’s photo collection is a bit of a mix of old and new photos. I thought it would be a good time to remind you that if you want to share your Ocean City memories, they don’t have to be new, just of Ocean City. Once you’ve taken photos, you can remember Ocean City whenever you want and however you want. If you share them here, most of the people who love Ocean City as you do can do the same.
After the big snow last week some of our readers were inspired to send photos of the storm of 2000, and we were happy to get them. A gentle reminder, though, if you decide to participate and want to send larger photos, they look better on larger screens.

Finally, don’t forget to tell the story that goes along with the photo. I like to say, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, try and send 1,100 along.” Anyway, thanks to all of you who keep sharing your great photos with us, here and keep up the good work!

There are worse ways to spend the end of the year than walking along the Ocean City Boardwalk. You can remember Ocean City all year long if you take photos, which is always worth remembering in and of itself. Picture of the Boardwalk with, snow and ice, from December 30, 2000.
Snow can either take the edge off the creepiest things or make them seem a little colder and less forgiving. The Haunted House, with snow, Winter 2000.
Ah, Summer in Ocean City! Get yourself an Ocean City hotel room or find a nice vacation rental and spend those warm summer evenings in the most seasonal of ways! Toboggan from Trimper Rides, Summer 2000.

The best part about staying on the beach is that you don’t have to make much of an effort to catch a sunrise on the Ocean. Once you do, you always can just head back to sleep or, better yet, take a dip in the waves and then nap on the Ocean City beach.
#Supermoon Sunset at Ocean City #VisionsbyUrsula
