This week’s photo collection is a bit of a mix of old and new photos. I thought it would be a good time to remind you that if you want to share your Ocean City memories, they don’t have to be new, just of Ocean City. Once you’ve taken photos, you can remember Ocean City whenever you want and however you want. If you share them here, most of the people who love Ocean City as you do can do the same.

After the big snow last week some of our readers were inspired to send photos of the storm of 2000, and we were happy to get them. A gentle reminder, though, if you decide to participate and want to send larger photos, they look better on larger screens.

Finally, don’t forget to tell the story that goes along with the photo. I like to say, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, try and send 1,100 along.” Anyway, thanks to all of you who keep sharing your great photos with us, here and keep up the good work!