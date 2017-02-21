Reach the Beach cheer and dance event this weekend

95 Shares Share Share +1

The last week in February each year marks the annual Reach the Beach cheerleading and dance national championship for recreation and school participants will take place at the Ocean City convention center on 40th Street.

The competition consists of athletes ranging in age from 4 to 18 years old. They will compete in a two-day event, starting with the solo and small group cheer competition Friday. The cheer-filled weekend continues into Saturday with the recreational and school cheerleading team numbers going until after 10 p.m. On Sunday, recreational teams start at 8:30 a.m. and finish up around 8:30 p.m.

The event brings about 15,000 people to Ocean City and attracts thousands of spectators.

Reach the Beach is the largest recreational and school event on the East Coast. Each year seems to add teams with the number quickly approaching the 300 mark. Teams from New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington D.C. will compete this weekend.

All participants will receive a Reach the Beach exclusive beach towel and coaches have the chance to win a $5,000 cruise giveaway.

Several award ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend and all teams will receive a placement surfboard.

National champions will be given a jacket and grand champions will receive a banner. Solo and small group winners will take home a trophy. The winner of the season’s best award will accept a banner.

Cheerleading competition in Ocean City awards

There is more than $6,000 up for grabs in high score cash prizes. The recreation and school cheer solo/duet trio teams will receive $250. The high score stunt group will win $500. Recreation cheer teams on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to, the school cheer team will each receive $1,500.

The February national cheerleading competition is one of three other Reach the Beach events that take place in Ocean City, including the national dance competition held in mid March.

Friday’s admission is $7 for adults (ages 13-64) and $4 for children and seniors. Saturday and Sunday admission cost is $20 for adults and $14 for children and seniors. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Three-day passes are available and cost $30 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

For more information, call 877-322-2310 or visit theepicbrands.com.

