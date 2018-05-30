-
Pictures from a beach cloaked in fog
Have you ever walked along the Ocean City beach on a cloudy day?
The fog deters more of the tourists (though it helps when it’s a Wednesday morning), and makes for a peaceful, if a little bit spooky, stroll.
Bonus: Your stroll will be all the more ambient if you walk along the pier against the Jolly Roger gate as Halloween-themed music emanates from the haunted house on the other side. Spooky indeed! You can hear it in the Facebook live below around the 1:30 mark.
Don’t drive to the beach if visibility is bad, but if there’s just a little fog and a light, salty mist in the air, you won’t regret taking a quiet walk through it.