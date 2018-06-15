Photo Friday: The Natural Wonders of Ocean City

Photo Friday: The Natural Wonders of Ocean City

Happy Photo Friday! We get so many submissions of sunsets, wildlife and the general landscape of Ocean City that it only made sense to make this week’s theme the natural wonders of Ocean City. Most of these photos were submitted within the last few weeks, but we threw in a few from Halloween and the winter months for a more diverse look at all the beauty our readers have captured over the last year. 

If you don’t see the picture you submitted in this week’s lineup, don’t fret. Next week we’ll be back with a new theme and will be pulling newly submitted photos in addition to those that haven’t yet made the blog. You’ll still be in the running for whatever we’re giving away in the weeks to come, as long as you included your name and email address in your submission. 

>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here 

This week’s randomly-selected winner is Rhiana, who will receive two Jolly Roger Amusements gift certificates for her incredible osprey photos. Great shots! 

My mom in OC in the 1950s
Dewey the gnome
Sunset in Northside Park
An osprey on a successful hunt for lunch. Taken from the balcony of our condo on 103rd St.
A successful lunch grab.
Butterflies enjoying goldenrod in the dunes
I found my very first sand dollar on 103rd st. I felt like I won the lottery!
Under the pier at sunset
Sunset over the bay during a dolphin cruise originating from Talbot Street Pier.

In June 2017 I was staying at The Quay on 107th street and was able to capture this sunset .
Beach
Beach
Hey how are you doing. This photo was taken at the end of summer last year in downtown ocean city. I believe it was around 3 or 4 street. Came herw after graveyard shift and did some Beachscape photography. Photography by Doug Brown
Memories will ALWAYS BE SEEN FOR GENERATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
Ocean City Themed Pumpkins! Taken on 36th Street at dawn.
Horses in the dunes
Horses in the dunes
Harbor shot. Ocean City.
After the storm this week, at Northside Park, Ocean City. Only the seagulls and me!
The crew from “Chasin’ Tails” looks on as day five of The White Marlin Open draws to an end. Photo by : John Duerr
Ocean City Beach sunrise yoga on 8/21/17! Heather Rovder is featured in this photo flowing to the amazing sunrise the morning of the solar eclipse. Heather recorded her session on her iPhone 7+ and was able to capture this beautiful moment.
