Photo Friday: The Natural Wonders of Ocean City
Happy Photo Friday! We get so many submissions of sunsets, wildlife and the general landscape of Ocean City that it only made sense to make this week’s theme the natural wonders of Ocean City. Most of these photos were submitted within the last few weeks, but we threw in a few from Halloween and the winter months for a more diverse look at all the beauty our readers have captured over the last year.
If you don’t see the picture you submitted in this week’s lineup, don’t fret. Next week we’ll be back with a new theme and will be pulling newly submitted photos in addition to those that haven’t yet made the blog. You’ll still be in the running for whatever we’re giving away in the weeks to come, as long as you included your name and email address in your submission.
>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here
This week’s randomly-selected winner is Rhiana, who will receive two Jolly Roger Amusements gift certificates for her incredible osprey photos. Great shots!