Photo Friday: First ice cream cones and fishing trips

Photo Friday: First ice cream cones and fishing trips

Kristin
11 mins ago
20 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Happy Photo Friday everyone, and congratulations to our winner Kathy (who submitted the photo above of Baby’s First Dumser’s), who has won a pair of tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements. We received a great influx of submissions this week via both our submit page and on Facebook, where many photos were shared of sunsets, the occasional sunrise and lots of kids having fun during summers past and present. 

>>>Submit your Ocean City photos here!

Here’s a reminder that  you are only eligible to win our weekly prize if you include a full name and email address in the caption of your submission! I won’t publish those details but I will use them to contact you and get you your amusement tickets/gift card/whatever fun thing we’re giving away that week. 

Now without further ado, here’s your photos from the week. 

Sunset
Hanging on the OC boardwalk My daughter Cassidy, Boardwalk,
Bayside sunset @ fishtales last summer end of june 2018.
Ninety year of father and son enjoying the beach on 125th Street. Kevin spent years coming with his father to Ocean City and he brought his dad back to enjoy the ocean once again in the July of 2017
Worcester county. Brody on the Beach June 2017
Father and son fishing on the pier
Kids enjoying the beach June 2017
A beautiful inlet morning
Checking out the ocean on 94th Street !
Ride anyone.
This is my daughter Ella enjoying her first Dumser’s Ice Cream cone on the boardwalk, July 2017! I grew up in Maryland but now live in Minnesota but come out every summer to visit my siblings and we always make a trip to OC!
Abbey and Bella enjoying the kites! Ocean City MD, Kite festival April 28th
Bella enjoying the Carousel at Trimpers Customer appreciation Day! MAY 6th 2018
Beach
Beach
Assateague
I was staying at the Quay on 107th Street in Ocean City Md in June 2017 and I woke up to take this beautiful picture of the sunrise!
Raylynn 3 1/2 and Harper 4 had the best time on the Dunkaneer pirate ship in 2017 .
Riding the ocean city rocket boat! With my family.

From Facebook

Best buddyson the beach in OC
Relaxing vacation

20 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment