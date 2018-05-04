Photo Friday: Family Beach Fun

Photo Friday: Family Beach Fun

Kristin
2 hours ago
Share
Share
+1

It’s our first Photo Friday of the season, and our randomly-selected winner Colleen, who submitted the sunset photo above, has won a pair of tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements.

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! We’ll compile them into a photoblog like this one every Friday and pick a winner (and even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world!). Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win

Many of the photos that were submitted this week seemed to reflect the theme Family Beach Fun. They weren’t all taken this year, but they did embody a want to come back to the beach this summer for fun in the sun with kids and grown-ups alike. There’s nothing better than watching little ones explore the sand and the seawater for the first time, but us adults have as much fun just soaking up the sun.  

Photo Friday 1
“Océan city from Assateage.”
Photo Friday 2
“136th Street beach. Sept. 3rd 2017 My children playing on the beach at sunset.”
Photo Friday 3
“This picture was taken on the beach in front of the pyramid on 94th street nearing sunset the last week of summer. I grew up spending my summers in ocean city and now we are sharing the experience with our children.”
Photo Friday 4
“From Seacrets;11ish am;Bayside; Nobody is in the picture but Probably some fish in there!”
Photo Friday 5
“I took this looking from the beach over toward the rides at Jolly Roger last fall 2016. It fits into the theme of boardwalk, beach, recreation, sunsets and the sky lit up and this turned out so nice , I was very happy.”
Photo Friday 6
“Kids first time at the ocean and they had a blast @the boardwalk ocean City MD! Can’t wait to bring them again!”
Photo Friday 7
“Assateague beach, July 17th, 2017, in the picture my husband Jim and I having a blast on our first trip to Ocean City!! Horseshoe crab and lots of horses, absolutely amazing to see!”
Photo Friday 8
“Kite Festival”
Photo Friday 9
“The seagulls wanting our fries. At the inlet on a warm sunny July 5th day.”

Here are a few more cool submissions from April. 

Photo Friday 10
“My stalker!! You cannot see my blanket but he was right beside!!!”
Photo Friday 11
“I run a blog NJBloodymary.com. I frequently visit OC since I have a lot of family here. I was here visiting my sister and we went to iRope Walk. This is their Sunday Brunch Bacon and Egg Bloody Mary. It’s one of the best bloody marys in OC.”
Photo Friday 12
“Assateague Island August 2017”
Photo Friday 13
“Largest Flounder caught in Ocean City MD in 2017. Caught aboard the Angler Charter boat on 25-Nov-2017”
Photo Friday 14
“Robby & Lilly “hanging out” summer 2017 !”
Photo Friday 15
“Doug Brown”
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment