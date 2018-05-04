It’s our first Photo Friday of the season, and our randomly-selected winner Colleen, who submitted the sunset photo above, has won a pair of tickets to Jolly Roger Amusements.

You could win, too — just submit your vacation photos here! We’ll compile them into a photoblog like this one every Friday and pick a winner (and even if you don’t win, you get to share your Ocean City pictures with the world!). Just remember, you must include your full name and email address in your submission in order to win.

Many of the photos that were submitted this week seemed to reflect the theme Family Beach Fun. They weren’t all taken this year, but they did embody a want to come back to the beach this summer for fun in the sun with kids and grown-ups alike. There’s nothing better than watching little ones explore the sand and the seawater for the first time, but us adults have as much fun just soaking up the sun.

Here are a few more cool submissions from April.