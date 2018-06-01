Photo Friday: A page from the family vacation album

30 Shares +1 Share Email

Happy Photo Friday!

We skipped last week for technical-site reasons that are too boring to warrant an explanation, but this week we’re back and better than ever with a page from a family vacation album. Or 22 family vacation albums.

A recurring theme of these photo submissions seems to be “kids and families having fun in the sun,” and what else would you expect in Ocean City? There’s nothing we enjoy more than seeing friends and families enjoying all the beach, Boardwalk and amusements that this town has to offer.

If you don’t see the picture you submitted in this week’s lineup, don’t fret. Next week we’ll be back with a new theme and will be pulling newly submitted photos in addition to those that haven’t yet made the blog. You’ll still be in the running for whatever we’re giving away in the weeks to come, as long as you included your name and email address in your submission.

In the meantime, congratulations to Matt, whose double-headed mermaid photo was randomly selected and won him a $25 gift certificate to The Shrimp Boat!