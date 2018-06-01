Photo Friday: A page from the family vacation album

Happy Photo Friday! 

We skipped last week for technical-site reasons that are too boring to warrant an explanation, but this week we’re back and better than ever with a page from a family vacation album. Or 22 family vacation albums. 

A recurring theme of these photo submissions seems to be “kids and families having fun in the sun,” and what else would you expect in Ocean City? There’s nothing we enjoy more than seeing friends and families enjoying all the beach, Boardwalk and amusements that this town has to offer. 

If you don’t see the picture you submitted in this week’s lineup, don’t fret. Next week we’ll be back with a new theme and will be pulling newly submitted photos in addition to those that haven’t yet made the blog. You’ll still be in the running for whatever we’re giving away in the weeks to come, as long as you included your name and email address in your submission. 

>> Submit your own Ocean City photos here 

In the meantime, congratulations to Matt, whose double-headed mermaid photo was randomly selected and won him a $25 gift certificate to The Shrimp Boat

The boys enjoying Alaska Stand ice cream on the fourth of July, 2017
May 5, 2018, Bjs bayside on 72 street coasts highway, family and friends
June 21, 2014 – Talbot Street Pier, waiting to take our first trip on the Duckaneer. In the photo are myself (Matt), my wife Rhiana, and our then-three-year-old daughter Mischa. We loved the boat ride, and my daughter still talks about it regularly.
June 20, 2014 – Phillips Crab House for dinner. Mischa, three years old at the time, enjoys holding crab claws for the first time. She tried the meat, but said it was “too oceany.”
June 23, 2014 – Boardwalk. IThree-year-old Mischa meets Captain Jack Sparrow on the boardwalk as her mom, Rhiana, looks on.
3 generations outside of secrets restaurant
June 19, 2016 – 100th Street, Beach. Initially having fun with my then-five-year-old daughter Mischa, several random kids joined in on the fun!
June 21, 2016 – English Towers, 100th St. Myself, my wife Rhiana, and our daughter Mischa prepared for a dinner out and a trip to the boardwalk!
Stark Wedding day 110fh st 7-14-2017
June 20, 2016 – 100th Street, Beach. My five-year-old daughter Mischa and 10-year-old niece Payton enjoying life as a two-headed mermaid.
June 23, 2016 – Boardwalk. Beautiful view of a rainbow and the amusement park.
June 21, 2006 – Boardwalk. An oldie but goodie. My wife, Rhiana, and I before marriage and kids.
Getting a…head
Amusements – June 25, 2008 – Our annuay family vacation with three generations continuing a long family tradition to spend the week in OC with grandmom. She bought the kids boardwalk tees and gave them tickets for the boardwalk rides in the evenings.
Grandkids on the Boardwalk
My 3 girls at Fagers Island
Twins plus one at 111th
Head in the sand
On the beach at 28 th street July 2017. My 2 sons and 3 cousins. We love oc!
Casey and I enjoying the beach! #LoveFest18
Grandson having great day on the beach.
