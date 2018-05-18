Photo Friday: Puppies and Proposals

Happy Photo Friday! This one is a particularly gray, wet and rainy Friday, but looking at these photos submitted over the week, we can at least pretend it’s as warm and sunny as the beach scenes depicted in them. 

Scroll through the photos below to see lots of smiling faces, a puppy all dressed up for Howl-o-Ween, a Northside Park proposal — kind of, and our winner of the week: a girl with a tattoo of the coordinates of her grandmother’s Boardwalk memorial bench. So cool. 

Grandchildren on the boardwalk June 2017.
First trip to the beach
Standing in the sand in front of palm tree
Blondie riding her bike
Sunset over the beach
My daughter sitting on her grandmothers memorial bench with her memorial tattoo with the coordinates of the bench that is placed at the inlet by Harrison’s.
Best reunions happy in OC
Taken @ the Beach @ 4th Street in Ocean City, MD – July 24, 2016 – My son, Kristian!
Sleeping on the beach – September 4, 2007
Mom/Son yearly pic by the Ocean – July 24, 2016
Pics by the Inlet on the last day of our trip 🙁 – September 7, 2007
Bike ride on the Boardwalk – July 24, 2016
Fishtails July 2017 Stayed at Mariners Watch with the family.
Looking back out over the water from the Fishing Pier. 5/5/18.
This is a photo of my oldest son, Dawson and my niece, Shyla. These two love the beach and each other! Our family’s vacation together in Ocean City every other summer. This photo was taken in 2010 on the beach in Ocean City at 8th Street. This photo was just published in my son’s Senior Biography project. It’s a family favorite. We’ll be back at the beach this summer and can’t wait!
1 year old, Quinn, reflects on her first summer vacation to Ocean City, Maryland (2016).
Summer 2015: Double-fisting Dumsers, because one is never enough.
Saturday sunset!
Howl-O Ween pet parade 2 years ago on OCMD boardwalk in October
Ocean city beach, August 2017, My daughter Ashlyn remembering how amazing the waves are.
NorthsidePark Challenge complete! Proposing to your spouse all over again at the Northsie Park Pier! And she did say Yes again!
Madison age 5 after swimming in the little River from the ocean you see behind her taken on May 3, 2018 at Ocean City, Md
