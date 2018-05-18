-
Photo Friday: Puppies and Proposals - 6 hours ago
-
Skin Cancer Awareness Month – How to Keep Your Skin Protected this Summer - 7 hours ago
-
Fresh-baked bread and Bad Monkeys: Happy Hour Adventures - 1 day ago
-
Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum Celebrates International Museum Day on May 18 - May 15, 2018
-
Making memories to last a lifetime at Dunes Manor - May 15, 2018
-
Frequently Asked Questions: Ocean City’s New Parking Meters and the Median Fence - May 14, 2018
-
This Week in OC: May 14 – 20 - May 14, 2018
-
100 Free Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland - May 14, 2018
-
Photo Friday: First ice cream cones and fishing trips - May 11, 2018
-
Taking a Walk Down Ocean City’s Motel Row - May 8, 2018
Photo Friday: Puppies and Proposals
Happy Photo Friday! This one is a particularly gray, wet and rainy Friday, but looking at these photos submitted over the week, we can at least pretend it’s as warm and sunny as the beach scenes depicted in them.
>>>Submit your photos to be featured & to win fun prizes!
Scroll through the photos below to see lots of smiling faces, a puppy all dressed up for Howl-o-Ween, a Northside Park proposal — kind of, and our winner of the week: a girl with a tattoo of the coordinates of her grandmother’s Boardwalk memorial bench. So cool.