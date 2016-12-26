Photo adventures in the Ocean City wintertime

I was knocking around town one cold day mostly because it was cold. There are fewer things more underrated than a cold clear day in Ocean City. As the holiday season was beginning to wrap up it still was cool to see a lot of the Christmas decorations still up, and even nicer to feel as if I had the place all to myself. I parked near the Ocean City Beach Patrol Headquarters and walked toward the intersection of Route 50 and Philadelphia Avenue. You’ll never have an easier time crossing to the little pedestrian island at the foot of the bridge as you will in the Ocean City wintertime.



