A pARTy That You Don’t Want To Miss!

Mark your calendars now!!

On Saturday, April 8th, from 5-8pm we are having a pARTy for the arts and all are invited! The event will be held at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street in Ocean City, Maryland. Come join the party that will benefit the Art League of Ocean City, Brown Box Theatre Project, AND Friends of the Gwen Freeman Lehman Foundation. That’s three wonderful organizations coming together for an Arts Center takeover. It’s going to be a great night!

Live music from Bryan Russo

Performances by Brown Box Theatre Project

Tapas-style food by Phil Cropper

Cash bar serving craft beer and wine

Art by Gwen Lehman featured in Studio E

Art on the spot with a selfie station and more fun interactive art

Raffles to support the arts & a chance to win a Grand Prize

General admission is $45 for over age 25

$25 admission for age 25 and under

Purchase tickets now! At https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eduegte487ab0536&oseq=&c=&ch