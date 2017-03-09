Opening of the Hazel Family Foundation Touch Pool announced

25 Shares Share Share +1

The Delmarva Discovery Center and Museum is thrilled to announce the grand opening of an exciting and interactive new exhibit. The Hazel Family Foundation Touch Pool is the culmination of more than a year of research and a custom exhibit which brings all of our guests closer to nature.

“I think it’s very important to expose kids to the natural world. I believe any individual, if better educated about the outside world, will treat it with more respect,” said Morgan Hazel. “The Touch Pool will allow kids to interact with animals in a tactile way, giving them an experience they might not otherwise ever have.”

“It has been our dream to make the Discovery Center as interactive and hands-on as it can be for everyone, and to make the building and exhibits as universally accessible as we can” said Stacey Weisner, President and CEO. “I would have given anything to have been able to see my sister Shelly enjoy this exhibit when she was not as mobile after her stroke. There are actually four wheelchair stations incorporated in the Touch Pool. The Hazel family is well-known throughout the region for their generous support of area non-profits, and the Touch Pool is a permanent reminder of their kindness”.

The Discovery Center is 16,000 square feet of hands-on and interactive exhibits and the Wally Gordon River Otter Exhibit. We are open 7 days a week year-round and only closed on 4 major holidays: New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving & Christmas. Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon-Sat, and noon – 4 p.m. Sun. Visit or call www.DelmarvaDiscoveryCenter.org, 410-957-9933, or contact@DelmarvaDiscoveryCenter.org for more information.

“The new Touch Pool is such an exciting, ever-changing addition for visitors to learn more about the creatures in their environment. We are so very grateful The Hazel Family Foundation made this hands-on enjoyable experience possible” said Susan Buckle Pusey, Board Chair.

Partial funding for the Touch Pool was also provided generously by the Maryland Heritage Area Authority. MHAA has been a great partner with the Discovery Center, as we are able to leverage public and private funds to make great exhibits and capital improvements.

FEATURED PHOTO: Bill Kerbin, Willie Jackson, Janette and Morgan Hazel, Stacey Weisner, and Susan Buckle Pusey around the newly opened touch tank.