An off-season afternoon on Assateague Island

Treating myself out to a day of photo adventuring for an off-season afternoon on Assateague. First off, because it is so nice to get out to the ocean, even when it is chilly. Second off, because it is a great excuse to parlay the day at the beach into a Happy Hour Adventure. But the best reason is because it forces me to try and see the island in a different way, to look for the opportunity to take photos I haven’t seen a lot, or at least ones that I think are worth seeing.