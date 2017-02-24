An off-season afternoon on Assateague Island

Treating myself out to a day of photo adventuring for an off-season afternoon on Assateague. First off, because it is so nice to get out to the ocean, even when it is chilly. Second off, because it is a great excuse to parlay the day at the beach into a Happy Hour Adventure. But the best reason is because it forces me to try and see the island in a different way, to look for the opportunity to take photos I haven’t seen a lot, or at least ones that I think are worth seeing.
Tony Russo has worked as a print and digital journalist for the better part of the 21st century, writing for and editing regional weeklies and dailies before joining the team that produces OceanCity.com and ShoreCraftBeer.com among other destination websites. In addition to having documented everything from zoning changes to art movements on the Delmarva Peninsula, Tony has written two books on beer for the History Press. Eastern Shore Beer was published in 2014 and Delaware Beer in 2016. He lives in Delmar, Md. with his wife Kelly and the only of his four daughters who hasn't moved out. Together they keep their two dogs comfortable.