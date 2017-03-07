OCFD holds 3rd Annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony

11 Shares Share Share +1

OCEAN CITY, MD – (March 2, 2016): On Saturday, February 25, 2017, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) held its 3rd Annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony at the 66th Street Holiday Inn, honoring members for their achievements. The ceremony named Fire/EMS Firefighter of the Year, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company (OCVFC) Firefighter of the Year, and Fire/EMS Paramedic of the Year, along with several Years of Service Awards, Distinguished Service Awards, and Incident Citations.

“In our profession, we don’t often take time to recognize the work we do or the people who do it,” said OCFD Fire Chief Chris Larmore. “Today is a special day, because we can reflect on the past year, focus on our accomplishments and acknowledge our successes.”

Along with several dignitaries who attended in support of the department, Chief Larmore and Deputy Chief’s David Hartley, Chris Shaffer and David Cropper were present to give the awards, which included an honorable service award to recent retires and long term employees Chuck Barton and Trevor Steedman. “Our members go above and beyond the call of duty to make our department constantly the best. We are proud of each and every one you,” Chief Larmore continued.

The first award was given by the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company (OCVFC) Ladies Auxiliary. Teresa Swinscoe was given the OCVFC Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Yvonne Bunting and Patty Cropper. Also recognized for their active service were Virginia “Ginny” Harmon, for 70 years of active service, Rita Villani, for 65 years of active service and Lillian “Lou” Luciano, for 45 years of active service. In addition, the Ladies Auxiliary donated more than $3,000 dollars to various organizations, including the John Paul Adkins II scholarship fund, the F. Michael Sacca scholarship fund and the OCVFC cadet program.

Awards were presented for length of service, special recognition, citizen appreciation, honorable and incident citations. In addition, members were in attendance to present proclamations to select members for 5, 10, 15, 25 and 50 years of service.

At the close of the event, the top honors for Fire/EMS Firefighter of the Year, OCVFC Firefighter of the Year, and Fire/EMS Paramedic of the Year were awarded. Steven Twilley was named Fire/EMS Firefighter of the Year, Greg Dypsky was named OCVFC Firefighter of the Year, and Sean Sullivan was name Fire/EMS Paramedic of the Year.

A complete lists of award winners can be found below. Pictures can be found at:

http://robkorbphotography.pass.us/ocfd/

(Please credit photographs to Rob Korb Photography if using for Publication)

Fire/EMS Division Paramedic of the Year: Sean M. Sullivan Fire/EMS Division Firefighter of the Year: Steven H. Twilley OCVFC Division Firefighter of the Year: Greg Dypsky OCVFC Training Award: Anthony Sandouli OCVFC Member of the Year Award: A Michael Hastings OCVFC Chief’s Award: Fletcher Case OCVFC President’s Award: Bradley Bunting Length of Service 5 Years: Michael Chester Joshua Kirstein John McAllister Edward Kovacs David Williams Length of Service 10 Years: Michael Ellingsworth Derrick Simpson Christopher Brown Sidney Wooten Kimberly Tull Steven Twilley Amanda Bunting Mark Lloyd Frederick Senger Joshua Steger William Carey Eric Borneman Length of Service 15 Years: Janet Fisher Alan Jarmon Length of Service 25 Years: David Hartley Michael Maykrantz Hugh Hommel Trevor Steedman Length of Service 50 Years: Michael Hastings Honorable Service: Trevor Steedman Charles Barton Citizen Service: Joanna Morley Jason Cole Incident Citation –Hayes Avenue Boat Accident Eric Peterson Maurice Cropper Christopher Murray Cory Brown Darrick Elliott Galen Curtis Brandon Rose Drew Landuyt Shawn Wright Jennifer Potocki

Photo courtesy of Rob Korb Photography