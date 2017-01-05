OCFD announces Chris Shaffer as new deputy chief

Ocean City, Maryland – (December 29, 2016) — Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore recently announced the promotion Assistant Deputy Chief Chris Shaffer to Deputy chief. Shaffer has been an town employee since 1987. He will formally fill the shoes of recent retiree Chuck Barton.

Shaffer comes from a long line of fire fighters. His father, the late Jake Shaffer, was a Gold Badge member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company for nearly 30 years. His wife Joyce is a current member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Shaffer began his full-time career in the summer of 1987 as a dispatcher in Communications. He obtained his National Registry Paramedic Certification in May of 1991, worked his way up the ranks, and was promoted to lieutenant in April of 2001 and Assistant Chief of the EMS Division in April 2008.

In September of 2016, Shaffer was promoted to Acting Deputy Chief upon Barton’s retirement.

“The Ocean City Fire Department is very fortunate to have Chris step into the Deputy Chief position,” Larmore said. “He has many years of experience within the fire service and he is a well-respected leader in the Company and the Town of Ocean City.”