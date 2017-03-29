OCFC Ladies Auxiliary paint night fundraiser announced

18 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, Maryland – (March 27, 2017): The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary is holding a fun filled paint night on Friday, April 7, 2017, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Station 5, located on Keyser Road. The cost is $45 per person and all proceeds raised during the event will support the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company (OCVFC) firefighters, as well as the cadet program and OCVFC scholarship programs.

In the early 1930’s, shortly after the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association was created, Ocean City’s Ladies Auxiliary was established with Irma J. Jester serving as charter president. The main purpose of the group was to serve the fire department. For nearly a century, the Ladies Auxiliary enthusiastically earned money to help equip the Ocean City Fire Department by holding raffles, bake sales, card parties, game nights and amateur shows and dinners.

“The Ladies Auxiliary is an essential part of our fire company,” commented OCVFC President James Jester. “In 1961, they sponsored a Junior Fire Department, now known as the cadets, and have continued to invest in the future of our department and safety of our community by supporting various programs and scholarship funds.”

Space for the Paint Night Fundraiser is limited so participants are encouraged to purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.paintnite.com/events/_1162832. For more information, visit the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary on Facebook.