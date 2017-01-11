Ocean City VFC Announces New Leadership
Ocean City, Maryland – (January 9, 2017): The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company (VFC) recently held their annual elections, selecting new officers in various leadership positions. The individuals elected to serve in leaderships roles for 2017 are as follows:
Chief Officers:
- Fire Chief – David N. Cropper
- 1st Assistant Chief – Maurice D. Cropper
- 2nd Assistant Chief – James L. Jester
- 3rd Assistant Chief – Jeffery R. Aperance
Administrative Officers:
- President – James L. Jester
- Vice President – D. Sean Goggin
- Secretary – Sean R. Donovan
- Treasurer – Connor J. Braniff
- (2016-2017) Board of Director #1 – H. Michael Giardina
- (2016-2017) Board of Director #2 – Thomas M. Parker
- (2017-2018) Board of Director #3 – David A. Coleman
- (2017-2018) Board of Director #4 – David E. Hedges
- (2017-2018) Board of Director #5 – Jerold W. Priestley
- Chaplain – Philip J. Turk“The tradition of democracy within the Ocean City VFC reigns supreme each December when our membership holds its annual election for board of directors and officers,” commented VFC President, Jay Jester. “It’s exciting to welcome new mentors and establish new goals as we enter into each bright New Year in Ocean City.”