Christmas in a resort town can be lots of fun. After all, there’s no reason you have to stay in all the holiday long. Getting out and about on Christmas Eve is very Christmas Carol-y. See some friends make some new ones and while away those heavy hours waiting for Santa. Similarly, a nice family Christmas dinner can be had at any of the Ocean City Restaurants open for Christmas. Whether you’re an empty nester or young couple looking to shake things up from the old traditions, or you’re part of a large family looking to establish new traditions, we’ve prepared a list of the 10 Best Ocean City restaurants open for Christmas beginning with the eight that also are open and serving on Christmas Eve. Follow the links for more details.

BBQ Restaurant Ocean City MD | The 28th Street Pit & Pub The 28th St. Pit and Pub offers fresh, smoked meats and homemade BBQ to Ocean City, MD. Call 410-289-2020 for carryout from Ocean City’s Smokehouse!

Breakers Pub | Clarion Hotel Oceanfront Ocean City MD For a casual, relaxed atmosphere, try Breakers Pub. For a super overstuffed sandwich, salad or for refreshment, the action starts at the Breakers Pub. Located on the Terrace Level overlooking the ocean. Happy Hour specials served from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Lite Fare Served from 11:30am to 11:00pm daily

Horizons Oceanfront | Clarion Hotel Oceanfront Ocean City MD The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel welcomes you to indulge in their award-winning, oceanfront restaurant, Horizons. Situated on the terrace level of the hotel, Horizons boasts stunning views of the beach and the ocean. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Horizons offers a wide-range of dining options for your vacation in Ocean City, Maryland.

North Ocean City, MD | The Green Turtle Bar & Restaurant The Greene Turtle is more than a sports bar and grille. We believe in being a community hangout for all ages that serves great food & drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement & unity of sports.

Captains Table Restaurant The Captain’s Table Restaurant, a legendary seafood restaurant in Ocean City Maryland, is open in a new location at the Courtyard by Marriott in OC MD. Serving breakfasts, lunch and dinner, enjoy homemade specialties in an elegant setting. Great steaks, crabcakes and fresh fish.

Harpoon Hanna’s | Fenwick Island DE | Index Harpoon Hanna’s located at 39064 is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Victorian Room at Dunes Manor – Home Welcome to The Victorian Room at Dunes Manor! We are located at 2800 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, MD, 21842. Our phone number is 410-289-1100. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Ropewalk Restaurant Ocean City(Christmas Eve Only) We have updated our menus! Check out our new items as well as our Ropewalk favorites!

Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon (Closed Christmas Eve) Home Page | Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon is an Ocean City Maryland restaurant and sports bar. Official Pittsburgh Steelers Ocean City bar. Live bands, football tailgates, entertainment and more. Serving great cheesesteaks, sandwiches and bar food.

The Crystal Ballroom in the Clarion Hotel The Clarion Resort Fountainebleau Hotel has something special planned for Christmas Day Dinner.