Ocean City Real Estate: Featured Home May 2018

North Ocean City Bayside Condo — Description

This home is a charming first floor nautical-style condo with two bedrooms and two bath. Enjoy bayside living in quiet community of North Ocean City.

You’ll be close to shopping, dining and beach access, and it’s ready to move into with sea-loving beach decor. The spacious balcony and grassy yard are perfect for grilling on warm beach nights. The balcony is accessed from both the living room and the master bedroom. Boat docking is available through the condo association.

Some recent improvements to this condo include new sliding doors in the living room and bedroom and wood flooring in the kitchen and dining room. This is the current owners’ private beach retreat, which has never been rented out to the public. There is one assigned parking space and an extra parking space in the visitor lot. The building has had major exterior improvements completed recently.

Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice & PenFed Realty. Contact Brenda Truelove for a free private showing while you are in town. See more info on this property here.

Property details

Property/type: Condo/townhouse, other

Bedrooms: 2

County: 24 – Worcester

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Year built: 1975

Water: Electric Water Heater, Public Water Service

Construction: Frame, Stick Built, Brick

Sewer: Public Sewer

Square Feet: 1,026 sq. ft.

Subdivision: N/A

School information

Elementary: Ocean City

Middle: Stephen Decatur

High: Stephen Decatur

Detailed room information

Bedroom(s): First Floor Master Bedroom

Bath description: Full Bath

Interior features

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Electric Range/Cooktop, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer

Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s)

Heating: Electric Heating, Baseboard

Basement: No Basement

Doors/Windows: Storm Door

Fireplaces: Electric

Additional Interior Features: Window Treatment

Exterior/lot features

Parking: 1 Parking Spaces. No Covered Parking, Assigned Parking Space, Off Street

Exterior: Brick, Frame

Patio: Balcony, Rear Porch

Roof: Built Up

Pool: None

Pool Description: No Pool

Lot View: Canal

Zoning: R2

Additional Exterior/Lot Features: Navigable, Waterfront, Canal, Seawall/Bulkhead, Public Roads.