Ocean City Real Estate: Featured Home May 2018
North Ocean City Bayside Condo — Description
This home is a charming first floor nautical-style condo with two bedrooms and two bath. Enjoy bayside living in quiet community of North Ocean City.
You’ll be close to shopping, dining and beach access, and it’s ready to move into with sea-loving beach decor. The spacious balcony and grassy yard are perfect for grilling on warm beach nights. The balcony is accessed from both the living room and the master bedroom. Boat docking is available through the condo association.
Some recent improvements to this condo include new sliding doors in the living room and bedroom and wood flooring in the kitchen and dining room. This is the current owners’ private beach retreat, which has never been rented out to the public. There is one assigned parking space and an extra parking space in the visitor lot. The building has had major exterior improvements completed recently.
Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice & PenFed Realty. Contact Brenda Truelove for a free private showing while you are in town. See more info on this property here.
Property details
Property/type: Condo/townhouse, other
Bedrooms: 2
County: 24 – Worcester
Bathrooms: 2 Full
Year built: 1975
Water: Electric Water Heater, Public Water Service
Construction: Frame, Stick Built, Brick
Sewer: Public Sewer
Square Feet: 1,026 sq. ft.
Subdivision: N/A
School information
Elementary: Ocean City
Middle: Stephen Decatur
High: Stephen Decatur
Detailed room information
Bedroom(s): First Floor Master Bedroom
Bath description: Full Bath
Interior features
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Electric Range/Cooktop, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer
Cooling: Ceiling Fan(s)
Heating: Electric Heating, Baseboard
Basement: No Basement
Doors/Windows: Storm Door
Fireplaces: Electric
Additional Interior Features: Window Treatment
Exterior/lot features
Parking: 1 Parking Spaces. No Covered Parking, Assigned Parking Space, Off Street
Exterior: Brick, Frame
Patio: Balcony, Rear Porch
Roof: Built Up
Pool: None
Pool Description: No Pool
Lot View: Canal
Zoning: R2
Additional Exterior/Lot Features: Navigable, Waterfront, Canal, Seawall/Bulkhead, Public Roads.