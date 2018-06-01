Ocean City Real Estate: Charming Home in Berlin, June 2018

Charming and Updated Home in Berlin, MD — Description

Play where you live – live where you play!

This open-contemporary home is ideal for living, working and playing! Enjoy the open living room area with lots of windows, leading to the private sun-deck and yard in the back. The sunroom opens up as a screened porch and can also be fully enclosed. If you need two work spaces this home is perfect, with a den/office on the first floor and a large loft on the second floor.

With three bedrooms on the first floor, plus a bedroom and private bath on the second floor, there’s plenty of room for your extended family or guests. This home has been continuously and recently updated and upgraded with all the special comforts that you need to enjoy living to the fullest. From solar panels on the roof to a recently installed HVAC system, a whole-house water softener system, solid hardwood floors (first floor), granite kitchen countertops, new French-doors refrigerator, REO filter at the kitchen sink, newly painted interior, Cat 5e technology and more, this home will please the most idiosyncratic person or family.

Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice & PenFed Realty. Contact Brenda Truelove for a free private showing while you are in town. See more info on this property here.

Property details

Property/type: Single Family Home

Bedrooms: 4

County: 24 – Worcester

Bathrooms: 3 Full

Year built: 2011

Water: Public Water Service

Construction: Frame, Stick Built

Sewer: Public Sewer

Square Feet: 2,651 sq. ft.

Subdivision: N/A

School information

Elementary: Ocean City

Middle: Stephen Decatur

High: Stephen Decatur

Interior features

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range – Gas, Refrig. Ice Maker, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer

Cooling: Central Air Conditioning

Heating: Forced Air – Elect, Forced Air – Gas, Heat Pump

Basement: Crawl Space

Attic: Walk-In

Doors/Windows: Insulated Windows, Screens, Storm Doors, Storm Windows

Exterior lot/features

Parking: Off Street

Patio: 3-Season Room, Decks, Porch

Roof: Architectural Shingle

Exterior Features: CATV, Garage Door Openers: 1, Insulated Windows, Off Street Parking, Screens, Storm Doors, Storm Windows

Community Ammenities: Assigned Parking, Boat Ramp, Docks, Fitness Center, Game Room, Golf Course, Outdoor Pool, Outdoor Tennis