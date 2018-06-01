-
Ocean City Real Estate: Charming Home in Berlin, June 2018 - 13 hours ago
-
Photo Friday: A page from the family vacation album - 13 hours ago
-
Ocean City Oddities: The iconic Ocean Gallery (“It’s Astounding!”) - 2 days ago
-
Pictures from a beach cloaked in fog - May 30, 2018
-
10 myths about Ocean City, debunked - May 24, 2018
-
Floating Experience – Ocean City’s Salt Cave & Float Center - May 23, 2018
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds to Fly Air Show Featurette in OC on May 23rd - May 21, 2018
-
Protect your vacation property from internet bandits - May 21, 2018
-
This Week in OC: Memorial Day Weekend! - May 21, 2018
-
Photo Friday: Puppies and Proposals - May 18, 2018
Ocean City Real Estate: Charming Home in Berlin, June 2018
Charming and Updated Home in Berlin, MD — Description
Play where you live – live where you play!
This open-contemporary home is ideal for living, working and playing! Enjoy the open living room area with lots of windows, leading to the private sun-deck and yard in the back. The sunroom opens up as a screened porch and can also be fully enclosed. If you need two work spaces this home is perfect, with a den/office on the first floor and a large loft on the second floor.
With three bedrooms on the first floor, plus a bedroom and private bath on the second floor, there’s plenty of room for your extended family or guests. This home has been continuously and recently updated and upgraded with all the special comforts that you need to enjoy living to the fullest. From solar panels on the roof to a recently installed HVAC system, a whole-house water softener system, solid hardwood floors (first floor), granite kitchen countertops, new French-doors refrigerator, REO filter at the kitchen sink, newly painted interior, Cat 5e technology and more, this home will please the most idiosyncratic person or family.
Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice & PenFed Realty. Contact Brenda Truelove for a free private showing while you are in town. See more info on this property here.
Property details
Property/type: Single Family Home
Bedrooms: 4
County: 24 – Worcester
Bathrooms: 3 Full
Year built: 2011
Water: Public Water Service
Construction: Frame, Stick Built
Sewer: Public Sewer
Square Feet: 2,651 sq. ft.
Subdivision: N/A
School information
Elementary: Ocean City
Middle: Stephen Decatur
High: Stephen Decatur
Interior features
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range – Gas, Refrig. Ice Maker, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Heating: Forced Air – Elect, Forced Air – Gas, Heat Pump
Basement: Crawl Space
Attic: Walk-In
Doors/Windows: Insulated Windows, Screens, Storm Doors, Storm Windows
Exterior lot/features
Parking: Off Street
Patio: 3-Season Room, Decks, Porch
Roof: Architectural Shingle
Exterior Features: CATV, Garage Door Openers: 1, Insulated Windows, Off Street Parking, Screens, Storm Doors, Storm Windows
Community Ammenities: Assigned Parking, Boat Ramp, Docks, Fitness Center, Game Room, Golf Course, Outdoor Pool, Outdoor Tennis