Ocean City Offers $5,000 Prize for First White Marlin of the Season

Ocean City, Maryland – (May 15, 2017): Calling all anglers! The summer season is approaching in the White Marlin Capital of the World, and the Town of Ocean City is proudly continuing the tradition of awarding a $5,000 cash prize to one lucky angler. This year, the angler who catches the first white marlin of the season out of the Ocean City Inlet will not only receive a $5,000 cash prize from the town, but an additional $5,000 from a coalition formed to support this celebrated tradition.

“Ocean City is the White Marlin Capital of the World and home of the White Marlin Open,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “We are proud to continue the tradition of offering a cash prize to the angler who reels in the first white marlin of the season!”

Anglers who belong to the Ocean City Marlin Club or are fishing aboard a member boat will be awarded an additional $5,000 by the Marlin Club, making this year’s first white marlin catch worth up to $15,000. Finally, the winner will get a free entry into the HUK Big Fish Classic fishing tournament that is held in Ocean City in July and will be recognized at a Mayor and City Council Meeting.