Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum Celebrates International Museum Day on May 18
The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is holding an Open House in recognition of International Museum Day this Friday, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The free event will celebrate the theme of 2018 International Museum Day, Hyperconnected Museums: New approaches, new publics.
“Hyperconnectivity” is a term created in 2001 to describe the various means of communication we have today including face-to-face contact, text messaging, email, telephone and the internet. Every day the global network of communications becomes more complex, diverse and integrated, and in the hyperconnected world of today, museums join the trend.
It’s impossible to understand the role of museums without taking into account all the connections they make. They are an integral part of their local communities, their cultural landscape and their natural environment, and thanks to technology, museums can now reach way beyond their core audience and find new publics when approaching their collections in a different way.
“We want to encourage our visitors to take a picture of an exhibit or artifact that truly resonates with them, then share that picture on social media,” said Museum Director Sandy Hurley. “When visitors choose to post photos of the Museum on social media they are widening the Museum’s audience, and ultimately strengthening our mission.”
For more information, please call (410) 289-4991 or visit our website www.ocmuseum.org.