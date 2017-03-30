342 Shares Share Share +1

As more families travel with their fur-family members, hotels, motels and vacation rentals are becoming accommodating. For Boardwalkin’ for Pets, the annual fundraiser for the Worcester County Humane Society, this is especially helpful for out-of-towners to bring their pets to join in the fun and fundraising efforts. Boardwalkin’ for Pets is hosting their 18th Annual fundraiser on the Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk on April 22, 2017 beginning with registration at 8:30 AM at the Ocean City Boardwalk Inlet. Rain or shine, the walk begins at 9 AM and participants can walk either two and a half miles, five miles or walk the distance of your choice. All participants get a free photo on the beach from Images by Sara Professional Photography. There are three prizes for different donation amounts. For $25 raised, each participant gets a bandana, for $50 you will also get a tee and for $100 they will add an insulated water bottle.

Heather Bahrami, Boardwalkin’ for Pets Chairman and Board member recommends, “Clarion in Ocean City is dog friendly, and if you look on Facebook there are many rental companies that will do weekend rentals with pets.”

If your family wants to participate in Boardwalkin’ for Pets but doesn’t necessarily live close by, there are many choices for staying in the Ocean City area with the whole family, including the four-footed kind. The following list was crafted by yours truly, including tips for each location.

Pet Friendly Ocean City Hotels

10100 Coastal Highway

Weight Limit: None

Fee: $39.00 Per Room for first pet

Additional pets: $15.00 fee

LA QUINTA INN & SUITES

106 32nd Street;

Weight Limit: None; Fee: None for first two pets; Additional pets: Additional $10 per pet; Designated Pet Area: Yes; Waste Bags Provided

COASTAL PALMS OCEANBLOCK HOTEL

120th Street Coastal Highway

Weight Limit: None; Fee: $50 for first pet; Additional pets: $15 per day up to two pets; Designated Pet Area: Yes; Waste Bags Provided: Yes

COMFORT SUITES

12718 Ocean Gateway

Weight Limit: None; Fee: Before May 1st $35 per pet per stay; After May 1st $35 per pet per night; Designated Pet Area: Yes; Waste Bags Provided: Yes; Dog Treats Provided: Yes Please note: Pets are relegated to first floor rooms only.

WINDJAMMER OCEANFRONT RESORT

4503 Atlantic Avenue

Weight Limit: 50 lbs. for one pet or; Combined 70 lbs. for two pets; Fee: $25 per day for up to two pets; Designated Pet Area: Yes; Waste Bags Provided: Yes

THE BAREFOOT MAILMAN

16 35th Street

Weight Limit: None; Fee: $10.00 per night for first night; Additional Pets: $5 each pet; Designated Pet Area: Yes

THE SAFARI MOTEL

1 13th Street

Weight Limit: 50 lbs.; Fee: $20 per pet per night; (Only 1 big dog per room, 2 small dogs per room); Designated Pet Area: No – but will guide to walking area nearby; Dog Waste Bags Provided: Yes

Friendly Reminders

Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times in Ocean City. Dogs are allowed on the boardwalk and beach on a leash between October 1st to April 30th (which means during this event, they’re allowed).

Did you know that Ocean City has its very own Dog Playground? It’s located Bayside in North Ocean City between 91st – 146th streets. For more information please visit: http://ococean.com/things-to-do/recreational/oc-local-parks-and-playgrounds/ocean-city-dog-playground.

Dinner and Silent Auction

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s Boardwalkin’ for Pets, please visit: http://worcestercountyhumanesociety.org/boardwalkin-for-pets/ and join a team or create your own campaign. Bahrami was proud to note that the Worcester County Humane Society has teamed up with Crowdrise.com this year to facilitate event fundraising. You can track your progress, spread campaign awareness via social media, share your team’s story and thank event donors – all through a few clicks and key strokes on Crowdrise.com. Don’t forget, there is a dinner and silent auction the night before. At last year’s dinner, over 300 people came out to eat and join in the fun as they bid on donations from around the world. This year’s silent auction and dinner will be Adolfo’s on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 13th Street in three family style seating’s at 4, 6 and 8 PM. To view the online portion of the silent auction please visit: https://www.32auctions.com/2017BoardwalkinforPets. To purchase dinner tickets, visit here: http://worcestercountyhumanesociety.org/boardwalkin-for-pets/.

If your team enjoys taking photos (especially of furry models) please share your photos on social media using hashtag #Boardwalkinforpets. Feel free to ask questions on the Facebook event page located at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1840827346191528/. My husband, fur-sons Solo, Luke and I will see you at Boardwalkin’ for Pets!

Photos for this post were taken at the 2016 17th Annual Boardwalkin’ for Pets and are courtesy of Ocean City photographer Robert J. Banach, www.OceanCityCool.com and Heather Bahrami of the Worcester County Humane Society.