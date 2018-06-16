“Ocean City Film Challenge” Seeks Short Movies About the Resort

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 15, 2018 — The Ocean City Film Festival in collaboration with the Art League of Ocean City is presenting a challenge to filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers across Delmarva and beyond: The Ocean City Film Challenge.

The Ocean City Film Challenge — the first of its kind for the Festival and the Town of Ocean City — is open to any artist who wishes to make a short film that takes place in Ocean City and is in some way about the resort. The film can be of any genre, and the only other parameters are that it not exceed 20 minutes in length and be made between June 16 and July 16, 2018.

“We love seeing all the talent that comes from local artists, but we’d always love to see more films that are shot right here in OC,” said Film Festival Director William Strang-Moya. “Ocean City is a beautiful landscape, and there’s so much that artists can take advantage of right here in town.”

The Ocean City Film Festival is entering its third year after its premiere festival in June 2017 and its second in March 2018. The OCFF additionally holds $5 Film Night events on the third Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St., where local filmmakers showcase their talents to an audience of film lovers and movie buffs.

Anyone who participates in the Ocean City Film Challenge will have their film screened at the $5 Film Night on July 21, and also at the third Ocean City Film Festival in March 2019. The first-place winner of the Challenge will receive an Ocean City-related prize package including a hotel stay, a restaurant gift card, and OC swag.

More information and updates on the Festival and the Film Challenge are available online at ocmdfilmfestival.com/oceancityfilmchallenge. Contact OCFF Co-Director Kristin Helf at kristin@artleagueofoceancity.org with any questions.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street is the home of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.