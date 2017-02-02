Ocean City couples photos, just in time for February

Ocean City couples photos, just in time for February

Tony Russo
10 hours ago
93 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Getting photos together is one of the grandest part of the Ocean City vacation experience. In what follows we’ll take a look at some of the couples photos you guys have submitted over the years.  We love it when you share your photos on our Facebook page, but sharing them at our OceanCity.com submissions page allows us to make sure they get a permanent place on our site.

Loving life in OC., 2014

Sometimes the best part about being a couple is taking turns being in photos. Selfies are fun, but appreciating one another is funner!

That’s my boyfriend on the boardwalk in ocean city. It was an amazing 2 night stay!

Some of the most memorable beach memories start away from the water as people explore Worcester County, which has much more than a beach. How’s that for an extra bonus?

My husband and myself enjoying Assateague Island on the walkway that overlooks the the inlet where we were birdwatching/sightseeing

Something tells me this photo wasn’t taken recently…

Ocean City vacation photos
Submitted photo, no caption but that’s cool.

After too much time in the desert, there’s nothing like sand that also has a beach. What a great way to get a little R&R! Thanks for your service!

My husband and I the day after he came back from Afghanistan on tour. In front of Howard Johnson Plaza OceanFront

Table-based crab fights aren’t just for kids! Getting great seafood in Ocean City begins with being willing to have a good time.

Phillips Seafood!!! YUM!! 14101 coastal Highway July 4th

Ocean City is a great place to try new things. Parasailing in Ocean City and Jet Skiing in Ocean City are only the start! But, to be fair, they are a pretty great start…

Ocean City parasailing
On our way to parasail for the first time!!! OC PARASAIL July 4th

Sometimes even the people with the best intentions get photobombed! It doesn’t matter. Being at the beach is about having a little silly time, even when you’re also trying to have some time to yourselves.

4th of July
Waiting for the firework show on the beach by Dorchester street on July 4th 2015 @ 630 before the rain with my husband Shawn while our daughter Jordyn bombs our selfie.
93 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment