Ocean City couples photos, just in time for February

Getting photos together is one of the grandest part of the Ocean City vacation experience. In what follows we’ll take a look at some of the couples photos you guys have submitted over the years. We love it when you share your photos on our Facebook page, but sharing them at our OceanCity.com submissions page allows us to make sure they get a permanent place on our site.

Sometimes the best part about being a couple is taking turns being in photos. Selfies are fun, but appreciating one another is funner!

Some of the most memorable beach memories start away from the water as people explore Worcester County, which has much more than a beach. How’s that for an extra bonus?

Something tells me this photo wasn’t taken recently…

After too much time in the desert, there’s nothing like sand that also has a beach. What a great way to get a little R&R! Thanks for your service!

Table-based crab fights aren’t just for kids! Getting great seafood in Ocean City begins with being willing to have a good time.

Ocean City is a great place to try new things. Parasailing in Ocean City and Jet Skiing in Ocean City are only the start! But, to be fair, they are a pretty great start…

Sometimes even the people with the best intentions get photobombed! It doesn’t matter. Being at the beach is about having a little silly time, even when you’re also trying to have some time to yourselves.