Ocean City Bicycle Lights Project Expands Due to Success

Ocean City, Maryland — (April 23, 2018): In an effort to improve bicycle safety in Ocean City, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) began distributing free bicycle lights to residents of the town. Because the effort was so successful and received overwhelmingly positive feedback, the Town of Ocean City is expanding the bicycle lights project.

Ocean City residents and visitors alike will be able to bring their bikes to any of the town’s five fire stations to have the free lights installed. This service is just one effort to make Ocean City a more bicycle friendly community and a safer community overall, said Ocean City Councilmember Tony DeLuca.

“We are excited to have received a generous grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore,” DeLuca said. “The generosity of our community has resulted in the purchase of nearly 500 free bicycle lights for residents, visitors and our J-1 students. We strongly believe that having properly equipped bicycles will reduce the number of bicycle collisions that occur in Ocean City, making it safer for drivers and bicyclists.”

Funding for the bicycle lights program has come from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, in addition to the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Association.

“It’s important to keep everyone on our roadways safe,” DeLuca said. “Providing lights for free is not only a great service but it’s a service that is making our roadways safer in Ocean City.”

To further improve this safety initiative, bicycle lights will be available at the City Hall gazebo on Wednesdays from May 16 through June 27, from approximately 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To receive a free bicycle light, you must bring your bicycle to one of the designated locations, which include the Public Safety Building and the five Ocean City Fire Department stations.