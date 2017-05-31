Ocean City Beauty Spot Award Nominees Sought

19 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, MD – (May 30, 2017): ‘Spring showers bring May Flowers’ and that is exactly what Ocean City’s Beautification Committee is looking for when considering nominations for the 2017 Ocean City Beauty Spot Awards. The categories for Beauty Spot nominations including residential, condominium, retail, hotel, motel, commercial, restaurant and Boardwalk. Only nominated properties will be judged and the Beautification Committee is asking for the public’s help in finding those special properties that are evidence of civic pride and community beauty.

“A property can be nominated by anyone, including the resident or owner of a residence or business, a relative, neighbor, friend, customer or just a passerby,” said Beautification Committee Chairperson, Donna Greenwood. “Once all nominations are in, the Beautification Committee will travel around town to view all the nominated properties and will judge them based on plants, flowers, trees, shrubbery, grasses, design, layout, etc. that complement the property.”

According to Greenwood, even those properties with little or no ground in which to plant can imaginatively use containers, planters, window boxes, hanging baskets or something else to improve the “curb-side” appeal of their property can be nominated. Also, those who make an effort to beautify unattractive areas such as dumpsters, electric boxes, etc., can be recognized. The winners, with their awards, will be presented in the fall at a Mayor and City Council meeting.

To nominate a property, please call Donna Greenwood at 410-289-7060, mail nominations to OCBC, Department of Recreation and Parks, 200 – 125th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842 or email to ocbeautification@hotmail.com before the July 5, 2017 deadline. Please be sure to include the property owner’s name, correct street address and a contact phone number, as well as your name with a phone number so that the location and information can be verified.